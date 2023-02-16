The Taiwanese Famous singer Liu Wen-cheng died at 69, Cause of death

Former Taiwanese superstar Liu Wen-cheng is known for his soulful acting career. He passed away at 69.

Liu dominated the Mandarin music industry in the 1970s and 1980s with his distinctive hat and scarf ensemble.

Who was Liu Wen-cheng?

Born in 1952 in Taiwan. Liu Wen-cheng was a Taiwanese singer and actor who rose to stardom in the 1970s with his debut album ‘The Promise.’

He has won the Golden Bell Award for Best Male Singer three times.

Liu has also completed more than 40 albums and appeared in many films. Liu quickly became one of the most popular Mandopop artists of his time.

His distinctive voice and passionate performances won over fans across Asia and beyond.

In 1983, he announced his retirement from the limelight at the peak of his career, explaining that he wished to expand his horizons beyond the entertainment industry and not limit his life to it.

Liu Wen-cheng cause of death?

Liu Wen-cheng died of a heart attack. It is known that Liu had been struggling with health issues for several years and was found unconscious in his home in Taipei this morning.

He was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, he couldn’t survive.

His music and acting touched the hearts of many, and he will always be remembered as a kind, generous, and sincere person.

News of Liu’s passing has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with many fans and fellow artists expressing their grief on social media.

Taiwanese singer Jay Chou, who collaborated with Liu on the song “The Panda Prince,” wrote on Instagram: “I will never forget your warmth and kindness.

What was his career?

Liu released numerous hit songs, including “Missing You,” “The Sound of Wind,” and “Farewell My Concubine.”

He was also represented in many movies and TV dramas, showcasing his acting talent.

Despite his success, Liu was known for his humility and down-to-earth personality, endearing him to his fans and colleagues.

In a statement released to the media, his family described him as a loving father and husband and a passionate artist who gave his all to his craft.

Hong Kong actress Maggie Cheung, who co-starred with Liu in the movie “The Soong Sisters,” also paid tribute to the late artist:”

He was a true professional and a joy to work with. His talent and spirit will always be missed.

Liu’s legacy as a singer and actor will undoubtedly live on, inspiring future generations of artists and touching the hearts of countless fans worldwide.

As his family said in their statement, We will always cherish his memory and the joy he brought into our lives.

