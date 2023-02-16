Thai Football Captain Duangpetch Promthep Dies After Being Rescued From Cave

Duangpetch Promthep was one of the 13 boys who were trapped in the Tham Luang cave, in Chiang Rai province, in 2018. The whole football team was trapped with their coach in that Thai cave for 18 days.

Recently Promthep had been awarded a scholarship of soccer, and was thus given an opportunity to study at Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire, central England, last year. The Zico foundation had helped him in securing the scholarship to study in England. He even posted about it on his Instagram, saying “today my dream came true” and “I will focus and do my best”.

Duangpetch Promthep cause of death

Duangpetch Promthep was found unconscious in his dorm on Sunday, 12 Feb 2023.Rreports suggest that he had slipped over and sustained a head injury and was rushed to the hospital, where he was in a ventilator, but died two days later. Apart from this, not much has been revealed about the exact cause of death till now.

Thai cave flooding incident 2018

On June 23rd, 2018, a group of 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped in the Tham Luang Cave in Thailand. All the boys were aged 11-16 had gone into the cave, as part of the after-school excursion, but got trapped because of heavy rain which had blocked the exit, trapping them inside. After being found by a group of British divers nine days later, the group was forced to remain in the cave until rescuers could devise a plan to get them out.

Divers had to swim through flooded and constricting channels as part of the challenging and perilous rescue operation. International divers, Thai Navy SEALs, and volunteers made up the rescue squad that toiled day and night to free the boys and their coach. The desperate search effort involved 10000 people and nearly 100 divers.

The rescue operation was successful on July 10 and all 13 members of the group were saved. To receive medical treatment for their malnutrition and dehydration, the youngsters were brought to a hospital in Chiang Rai.

The successful rescue mission made international headlines and was the subject of admiration from around the world. The rescuers were praised for their bravery and skill in carrying out the complex mission, and for keeping the boys safe until their eventual rescue. Various films and books have been made about the Thai Cave rescue. A six-episode Netflix series also came out last year.