Kelsea Ballerini Reveals The Story Behind Her Divorce From Morgan Evans In “Rolling Up The Welcome Mat”

Kelsea Ballerini reveals a post-divorce story from Morgan Evans in “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”

Kelsea Ballerini is a popular American country pop singer. Kelsea started her career in 2014 with Black River Entertainment. Kelsea Ballerini is famous for her songs – “Dibs” and “Peter Pan”.

In March 2016, Kelsea Ballerini began dating Australian country singer Morgan Evans. Nine months later, Kelsea and Morgan become engaged on a Christmas date.

On December 2, 2017, Kelsea and Mogan married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. After five years of marriage, on August 29, 2022, Kelsea announced her divorce from Morgan. Kelsea and Morgan were divorced on November 15, 2022.

Kelsea released the studio album “Subject to Change” on September 23, 2022, ahead of her divorce. After releasing the album, Kelsea was less likely to smile in an interview and made headlines for her hard times and less cheerful personal state.

Recently, Kelsea Ballerini discussed her divorce in her newly released extended play “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat”, in which Kelsea has shown the whole story of her divorce.

here’s my healing journey. here’s my heart. here’s my truth. i’ve never been this open, i’ve never been this bold, and i’ve never been this proud of my art. so with love and respect, i’m rolling up the welcome mat. six song story and short film out now. happy valentine’s day. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/gmnSeAHCjA — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 14, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini said of her divorce – “I was writing most of the projects by myself, and it was nice to trust myself again”. “Ironically, I started writing music because my parents were divorced; it was my therapy. Rolling Up the Welcome Mat was how I processed everything. It was how I channeled my feelings through my body and my heart.” and put them into music, which is the purest way I could handle it.”

Kelsea co-wrote and directed a short film in the form of an EP with co-director Patrick Tracey, which was shown in a safe, minimalist environment.

Kelsea Ballerini worked on the singles “Heartfirst” and “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down To)” after returning from a tour of the United Kingdom in March.

