Is Keshia Knight pregnant? Actress Keshia and her husband Brad James are expecting their first child

Keshia Knight is a popular American actress. Ksenia is married twice. Keshia first married retired National Football League player Edgerton Hartwell on January 1, 2016, and filed for divorce on July 25, 2016.

6 months later, Keshia Knight gave birth to Edgerton Hartwell’s first child named Ella Grace Hartwell. Keshia and Edgerton Hartwell divorced in 2018.

In September 2021, Keshia married actor Brad James for the second time. In December 2022, Keshia Knight announced that she and her husband Brad were expecting their first child.

Actress Keshia Knight revealed her pregnancy through an Instagram account on Thursday. At the Tamron Hall show, Keshia poses for the cameras with Brad James and Donno smiles as he poses.

Keshia Knight captioned her Instagram post, “Oh baby baby!! Baby James is coming 2023!! .”

Keshia and Brad James met on the set of “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta”. Keshia and Brad started dating each other in 2019, after which both of them got married.

Brad shared a beautiful tribute to his wife, Keshia, on his Instagram, in which Keshia’s bride-to-be is overjoyed.

Brad wrote in his caption- “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step…”. “I am grateful to have taken with me.. my friend, my counselor, business partner, travel buddy, co-parent, travel advisor, lover, film critic, interlocutor, ride not die, designated driver (even ​​that I’m a better driver) cook, spiritual healer, and many more…”

Brad James wrote the hashtag “#TheJamesBond” in his post and further said- “I love you forever, and gift you with my tribe and family that will protect and protect you and our family in any way.” will support.”

Keshia Knight faced many challenges during her pregnancy. Keshia worked on the television series “A New Orleans Noel” around her pregnancy. Recently, Ksenia has been working in the series “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”.

