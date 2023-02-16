Is Jessie J Pregnant? Who is the father of Jessie J’s baby?

Yes, Jessie J is pregnant. Jessie J announced her first pregnancy in January 2023.

Recently, Jessie showed off her bump on the BRIT Awards red carpet. On her Instagram account, Jessie told the gender of her future child that she is going to give birth to a boy.

Jessie J can be seen singing her upcoming single in the clip. Jassi encourages fans to pre-save. Jassi flaunts his belly proudly.

British singer Jessie J wrote in the caption of his sweet video, “Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it, it shakes like crazy…so I think this song That’s it.”

“Oh yeah… I’m having a boy,” she explained. “And I promise I’m wearing underwear.”

Composer Jassie in his short video sings about his life’s revenge, says “hi” to his bump and smiles with a big smile. Jassi poses for the award show in a dress.

On the red carpet of the BRITs on Saturday, January 11, 2023, Jussie wore her hair slicked back over her shoulders and posed for the cameras rocking an all-red dress that showed off Jussie’s bump in great detail.

Jessie has done this several times, in which she is seen showing her bump to the camera. But this time Jessie had her first performance on the red carpet in this red dress.

The “Do It Like a Dude” singer Jussie revealed she was expecting in an emotional Instagram video set for her song “Sunflower” last month. Jessie wrote- “I’m so happy and terrified to finally share this”.

Jessie J tells her followers through her journey after a pregnancy miscarriage in her past, “Please be gentle with me.”

“Honestly, this girl wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating chocolate-covered pickles without question,” Jessie shared.

Jessie shared about 9 months after her first miscarriage in November 2021 last August – “It’s healthy and normal to have days of complete sadness and to honor all feelings, good and bad.”

Jessie J was in a relationship with American actor Channing Tatum from 2019 to 2020 but after breaking up with Channing, Jessie is in a relationship with basketball player Channing Safir Coleman.

