How did Derrick Diggs Die? Fort Myers Police Chief Is No More

Derrick Diggs, the chief of police of Fort Myers, has died. Let’s take a closer look at how Derrick Diggs died and what caused his death.

How did Derrick Diggs Die?

Derrick Diggs, Fort Myers’ police chief, has died. The Fort Myers Police Department stated on social media today on behalf of Acting Chief Pepitone and the entire FPD family. “On behalf of Acting Chief Pepitone and the whole of the Fort Myers Police Department family, we regret to inform you of the death of Police Chief Derrick Diggs. What Chief Diggs accomplished during his service with the Fort Myers Police Department will be remembered for the rest of his career. Through his leadership, the Fort Myers Police Department has developed and raised its level of service and respectability.

What is Derrick Diggs’s Cause of Death?

We regret that we must notify you that Derrick Diggs has died. Derrick Diggs was thought to have a kind personality. Given the recent news, many people must be interested in Derrick Diggs’ cause of death. Chief Diggs took a leave of absence from his job in July, but the city of Fort Myers needed to explain why per municipal human resources standards. In December 2022, the city reported that Chief Diggs would most likely return to work on April 25, 2023. Diggs has been on medical leave from the department since July 7 because he is “handling some serious personal concerns at this time,” according to a city email.

His leave was extended at least once, but no information was publicised. There was no mention of Diggs’ death or the cause of death in the notification. Derrick Diggs’ cause of death had not been disclosed at the time of publication. His family, however, has confirmed the awful news. Friends, relatives, and the Fort Myers Police Department are heartbroken and surprised by Derrick Diggs’s loss. Derrick Diggs’ death has left the community in mourning.

Who is Derrick Diggs?

Chief Derrick Diggs, an Ohio native, has served in law enforcement for more than 46 years, most of which he has dedicated to the City of Fort Myers and its residents. The importance of his dedication and commitment to service cannot be adequately stated in words. Chief Diggs’ work with the Fort Myers Police Agency will always impact the outcome of police officers in this department. During its tenure, the Fort Myers Police Department has developed and enhanced its level of service and dignity.

Tributes to Derrick Diggs:

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn with @fortmyerspolice the passing of Chief Derrick Diggs,” Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle tweeted. He was a wonderful man and a fantastic Chief.” The Marco Island Police Department posted on Twitter, “We send our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and coworkers of Chief Derrick Diggs. Thank you for your 46 years of loyal service to law enforcement. @fortmyerspolice” Chief Tod Garrison posted on Twitter, “The @NorthPortPolice expresses our heartfelt sympathies and compassion to the family of Chief Derrick Diggs and the men and women of @fortmyerspolice as you lament the loss of a real police professional and lifelong public servant. His services to the law enforcement profession will continue!”

