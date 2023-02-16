Brenden Wetzel Got into a Fatal Accident but has Survived

Brenden Wetzel, a Lincoln Way West High School student, was critically injured. A terrible incident occurred on the morning of February 10, 2023.

Brenden suffered critical injuries during the unfortunate incident, and he had to be transported to a hospital for treatment. The mother of the Manhattan teenager indicated that her son would need time to recover from his severe injuries.

Who was Brenden Wetzel?

Brenden was an active member of the Lincoln Way West community who enjoyed participating in a variety of activities. Recently, he joined a robotics team and enjoyed playing baseball and basketball. His teachers regarded him highly and saw him as having a bright future. His family and friends were also very important to him, and he made every effort to spend time with them whenever possible.

What Happened with Brenden Wetzel?

In the early morning hours of February 10, Brenden Wetzel lost control of his pickup truck as he was driving to school on Cherry Hill Road, north of Laraway Road. The collision resulted in numerous injuries, including a concussion, broken arms, legs, and a ruptured spleen.

Someone called 911 after the accident, and Brenden Wetzel was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. For special care, he was transferred to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. His injuries caused him to undergo multiple surgeries and he is now in intensive care as a result.

The accident left Brenden Wetzel with broken bones in his legs, arms, and hand, a ruptured spleen, cuts on his skin, and a severe concussion. For his injuries, he underwent six-hour-long emergency surgery.

Brenden Wetzel Condition after the Accident

His mother, Josie Wetzel, was left shocked by Brenden’s accident. Initially, she did not realize the full extent of his injuries. Fortunately, being in his pickup truck at the time of the accident likely contributed to his survival. The outcome could have been far worse if he had been in a car.

In light of Brenden’s injuries, Jack Christensen and Rebecca Mullner created a GoFundMe page to raise money for his medical expenses, his family’s financial losses due to missed work, and other costs associated with his care during this difficult time.