American actress and model Raquel Welch passed away at 82

Famous American actress Raquel Welch passed away at the age of 82. Through her work as an actress, Raquel Welch has made significant contributions to the film industry and she has helped pave the way for future generations of women in the entertainment industry. Her legacy as an influential figure in Hollywood will long be remembered.

Who was Raquel Welch?

Jo Raquel Tejada was born on September 5, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois.

She was drawn to performing from an early age and started learning ballet at the age of seven. Despite her ten years of training, she was advised against participating in professional ballet because of her physique. In her teens, Welch won several beauty contests, and in 1958 she graduated cum laude from La Jolla High School.

Welch took part in numerous local theatrical productions and in 1959 she was chosen to star in The Ramona Pageant. Before moving to Dallas, Texas, she also worked as a weather anchor for KFMB in San Diego. She also modeled for Neiman Marcus and worked as a waitress.

Career & Professional Life

Raquel Welch rose to fame in the 1960s after appearing in her film Fantastic Voyage. After that, she was signed to 20th Century Fox, but she was leased to Hammer Film Productions in England, where she starred in A Million Years BC.

Despite having only three lines in the film, Welch’s iconic look in a buckskin bikini made her a worldwide sex symbol. Then she appeared in several other movies like Blinded, Bandolero!, 100 Guns, Myra Breckinridge and Honey Calder and hosted various TV shows.

Her role as a strong female character in the 1960s and 1970s, made her an icon. Her performance was different from the traditional sex symbol of her time.

She received critical acclaim for her performance and won a Golden Globe Award for her role in The “Three Musketeers” and was nominated for her role in the TV drama “Right to Die.”

In addition to her acting career, Welch has created her own signature wig line, jewelry and skin care collections, and a makeup line for Mac Cosmetics.

Raquel Welch has received several awards throughout her lifetime.

She was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame award. In 2012, Lincoln Center’s Film Society published a special review of Welch’s film at the Walter Reed Theater.

How did Raquel Welch Die?

On February 15, 2023, Raquel Welch, a famous actress and sex symbol of the 1960s and 1970s, passed away at the age of 82. Her death was reported to TMZ and confirmed by her manager. She was briefly ill before her death.

Raquel has two children, Damon Welch and Tanya Welch, who is also an actress. Many people, including Reese Witherspoon and Viola Davis, have expressed their love and admiration for Raquel on social media. Throughout her career, Raquel has appeared in various films and series such as Legally Blonde and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.