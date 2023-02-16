Akira Tsuneoka the founder of ‘hi-standard’, died at 51, Cause of death

Akira Tsuneoka, the founding member and drummer of the Japanese punk band “hi-standard.” He used to play the guitar. Later, he formed a band. Akira Tsuneoka died at the age of 51.

Who was Akira Tsuneoka?

The band was founded in 1991 in Kobe, Japan. Thus, the band became one of the most well-known and influential in Japan’s punk rock scene.

When Akira was in high school, he used to play the guitar. Hi-Standard developed recognition in Japan worldwide, particularly in the United States.

Akira Tsuneoka played a pivotal role in Hi-Standard’s success, contributing his drumming skills, songwriting, and singing abilities.

He was known for his energetic and frenetic drumming style, which helped create the band’s distinctive sound.

Hi-Standard’s music was a unique blend of punk, rock, pop, and ska, making them stand out from other bands.

Akira Tsuneoka released many albums in 2017. In addition to his work with Hi-Standard, Akira Tsuneoka was also involved in various other musical projects throughout his career.

Akira Tsuneoka’s cause of death?

The cause of death is not disclosed. However, he had been battling health issues. He had these issues for some time before his passing. It can be a natural death.

Our team is trying to know the cause of death; we will update you as soon as we get any information regarding the cause.

The news of the passing of Akira is being shared through social media posts. The loss of Akira Tsuneoka was a significant blow to the music world, particularly to the punk rock community in Japan.

His influence and legacy will undoubtedly live on through the music he created and his impact on the genre.

His contributions to Hi-Standard and his work as a musician will always be remembered and celebrated by fans and fellow musicians.

What was the career of Akira Tsuneoka?

He played with bands like The Last Target and The God Spelled Backwards and released solo material under Acoustic 4 A Cure.

In 2000, the band Hi-STANDARD broke up after performing at AIR JAM 2000 with an overwhelming crowd.

Following the news of his death, many fans and fellow musicians paid tribute to Akira Tsuneoka, highlighting his immense talent, creativity, and contribution to the punk rock scene in Japan and beyond.

Hi-Standard, who had disbanded in 2000, reunited in 2011, and continued to perform and release music, announced that they would be disbanding permanently in the wake of Tsuneoka’s passing.

