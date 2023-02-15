Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey? JonBenet Ramsey Murder Mystery Case

The JonBenet Ramsey case is an unsolved murder mystery that has remained unsolved for over two decades.

On December 26, 1996, six-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was found dead in the basement of her family’s Boulder, Colorado home.

Her death sparked one of the most infamous murder mysteries in American history, and, to this day, her killer has not been identified.

The exact cause of death remains unknown, though evidence suggests she was strangled and suffered blunt force trauma to her head.

Who was JonBenet Ramsey?

JonBenet Ramsey was born on August 6, 1990. She was a child American Beauty pageant queen who had been participating in a series of child beauty pageants by her mother, who was also a former beauty queen.

She lived with her parents, John Ramsey and Patsy Ramsey, and her nine-year-old brother Burke. She used to go to High Peaks Elementary School in Boulder, Colorado.

The unsolved case of JonBenet Ramsey:

The case of the six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey has been studied extensively by law enforcement and amateur sleuths, with no definitive suspects identified.

After several grand jury hearings and investigations, Boulder police and other agencies have failed to determine who killed JonBenét.

Theories have been proposed over the years, from an intruder to Susan and John Ramsey, JonBenét’s parents, to the possibility of an unknown person connected to the Ramsey family.

No one has been formally charged with the murder, and the Ramsey family continues to maintain their innocence.

When the autopsy result came, it was declared that the official cause of death was ‘asphyxia’ by strangulation and ‘craniocerebral trauma’ due to a blow to the head, because of which she had sustained an eight-and-a-half-inch broken skull. Her death was ruled as a homicide.

The Ramseys went through intense public scrutiny and media attention, but the case and its details have largely faded from public consciousness over the years.

The case remains unsolved, but some believe that the mystery of JonBenét Ramsey’s death could be laid to rest with further investigation.

New Documents revealed:

Recently, new documents have been revealed. These documents contain proof of additional DNA found under JonBenet’s fingernails and her clothes, which did not match her family members or anyone else who was close to the case.

During the active investigation, none of her family was a suspect, but her parents were under suspicion in the murder mystery case for many years.

But the District Attorney had cleared the suspicions in 2008 after some DNA tests were revealed.

The DNA tests revealed recently are different DNA tests recovered from under her fingernails.

These revelations came about after the book by Late Lou Smit was released. He was an investigator who also worked on the case.

