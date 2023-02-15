Who is Tyrese Gibson Girlfriend- Zelie Timothy? Know Tyrese Gibson Love Life

Tyrese Gibson is a famous American actor and singer. In 1998, Tyrese released her self-titled debut album, with the single “Sweet Lady” reaching No. 12 on the US Billboard 100.

Tyrese released his second and third albums – 2000 Watts (2001), and I Wanna Go There (2003). Tyrese’s fourth album was “Alter Ego”. Tyrese was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album for his 5th album “Open Invitation” (2011).

In 1996, Tyrese made his acting debut with the “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” television series. In 2000, Tyrese made his film debut with the “Love Song” film.

In 2022, Tyrese appeared in the “Morbius” and “The System” films. Tyrese Gibson will be seen in the “Fast X”, “Hard Matter”, and “Fast & Furious 11” films.

Watch Tyrese Gibson bully and berate a lady at Home Depot. Uses stature to threaten her that his neighbor is Home Depot CEO, Edward Decker. Says she’s racist. Bullying of teens / kids / adults happens in all forms … even from people of prominence! Crazy, sad stuff! @HomeDepot pic.twitter.com/EUfY4ArB97 — BullyingInRetailStores (@StoreBullying) February 14, 2023

Who is Tyrese Gibson Girlfriend- Zelie Timothy?

Tyrese Gibson got into a new relationship after getting divorced. Tyrese Gibson’s girlfriend’s name is Zelie Timothy. Tyrese and Zelie are in a relationship since 2021. The couple shared their vacation and many romantic pics on their Instagram.

Zelie Timothy is a digital producer, model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. Zeli is famous for her modelling pics and fashion lifestyle on her Instagram account.

Who is Tyrese Gibson’s ex-wife?

The marital status of Tyrese Gibson is Divorced. Tyrese Gibson married twice. Tyrese Gibson’s first wife’s name is Norma Gibson. Tyrese Gibson’s second wife’s name is Samantha Lee.

Tyrese Gibson married Norma Gibson in 2007. Norma Gibson gave birth to a daughter in 2007. Tyrese divorced Norma in 2009. After this, Tyrese Gibson married Samantha Lee on 14 February 2017. Samantha Lee gave birth on 1 October 2018.

Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Lee divorced in December 2020. In 2017, Tyrese bought a $4 million home in Atlanta, Georgia.

