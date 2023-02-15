Who is Heidi Powell? Dave Hollis Is Dead At 47. Find Out Crisp Details About Dave Hollis and Heidi Powell

Former Disney Distribution Chief Dave Hollis passed away at the age of 47. He was famous for his romantic relationship with Heidi Powell, author and co-host of the ABC show Extreme Weight Loss.

Dave Hollis is Dead:

A spokesman for Dave’s family stated that he was at his Austin home at the time of his death. On Facebook, famous novelist Regan Long paid tribute to Hollis: “When I learned that Dave Hollis had died, my heart plummeted. He was in the best physical condition of his life. His parents said he died quietly at home at 47 after suffering from heart problems. This is happening all over the place. Please keep Dave and his four children in your prayers.”

Who is Heidi Powell?

Heidi Powell, born on March 28, 1982, showed an interest in fitness at a young age and was hired as a part-time trainer while attending college. Powell began her job as a front-desk employee at Gold’s Gym in Provo, Utah. She learned more about fitness at this location. She worked in real estate for six years before deciding to make a name for herself in the fitness industry after meeting her ex-husband Chris Powell. She wanted to be a personal trainer, so she got her ACE and CrossFit certifications. ABC recruited her and Chris to show Extreme Weight Loss, which made them household names.

Who is Dave Hollis?

Dave Hollis began working at Disney in 2011. During his time, the studio was able to generate multiple box office smashes, including Black Panther, which earned about $1 billion. Dave retired from the organisation in 2018. Get Out of Your Way, Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For, and Here’s to Your Dreams are among his other books.

Dave Hollis and Heidi Powell Relationship:

According to a social media post, Hollis and Powell began dating in September 2020. Dave went through a lot during his divorce from his first wife, Rachel, and Heidi’s books and podcast were helpful to him at the time. He later invited Heidi on his show, where they discussed divorce and living as single parents. Hollis added in another social media post showcasing him and Powell skiing that their first encounter lasted four hours, and they learned they had a lot in common. Heidi and Chris also co-wrote Extreme Transformation: Lifelong Weight Loss in 21 Days. Heidi has also been featured in some health magazines.

