Tony Schnur, Nicknamed Thick44, Died of Cancer; Death Cause and Obituary for YouTuber and Neebs Gaming Member

Tony Schnur, a well-known YouTube producer known as “Thick44” in the gaming industry, died on February 13, 2023. Let’s look at how the YouTuber died and the circumstances surrounding his demise.

What became Tony Schnur, Alias Thick44?

Tony Schnur, alias Thick44, died of brain cancer after a protracted struggle. Tony, a well-known character in indie music and gaming, has died. Tony’s YouTube channel, Thick 44, has 31.7K followers.

Unfortunately, Tony was diagnosed with cancer in 2021, which he disclosed on social media channels. He faced glioblastoma with courage, undergoing several surgeries, therapies, and other treatments. A buddy set up a GoFundMe campaign for his medicine.

Sadly, he died with family at his side. Neems Gaming reported his demise on their social media page.

Tony Schnur, Alias Thick44, Died in What Manner?

Tony, a Neebs Gaming YouTube channel and Twitch community member, passed away on February 13, 2023.

His untimely passing has shocked his fans and the gaming community.

Who Exactly was Tony Schnur?

Tony Schnur, alias Thick44, was born on August 17, 1971, in Elyra, Ohio. He came from a middle-class background. He was well-known for his contributions to the Neems YouTube channel, which has over 2.32 million followers.

He was captivated by entertainment and activities from an early age. After graduating high school, Schnur attended Wright State University to study film and video production.

He began working in the entertainment industry after finishing his degree in 1995. Schnur was well-known at Neebs Gaming for his contributions to many popular series, including “Battlefield Friends,” “Ark Survival Evolved,” and “Seven Days to Die.” He also appeared on “Neebscast,” the group’s podcast. He was a regular guest on podcasts and gaming channels. Thick44 was a beloved member of Neebs Gaming, famous for his wit, humour, and captivating personality.

Tony Schnur Died from the Following Causes:

Tony Schnur died from brain cancer. Tony, aka Thick44, the showrunner of Neebs Gaming, was diagnosed with a malignant tumour on the left side of his brain two years ago. His healing was aided by his family, friends, and community. Tony died on February 13, 2023, leaving behind a bereaved family and close friends. Everyone who knew him was startled by his death in Wilmington, North Carolina.

