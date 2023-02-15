Rapper arrested after Playboi Carti was accused of strangling his girlfriend

Jordan Terrell Carter is best known by his stage name Playboi Carti. Playboi Carti is a professional American rapper.

Playboi Carti first signed to local underground label Awful Records, then signed to ASAP Mob’s AWGE Label Under Interscope Records.

Recently, rapper Playboi Carti was arrested for allegedly strangling his girlfriend. According to reports, Playboi Carti has been arrested for allegedly strangulating his girlfriend while she was getting her paternity test done. Playboy Carty’s girlfriend was 14 weeks pregnant when the incident occurred. This incident is in December 2022.

Playboi Carti Arrested in Georgia on Felony Assault Charge he Allegedly Tried to Choke his Pregnant Girlfriend over a paternity test😬⛓️ She told police he grabbed her by her throat and pushed her, holding her neck until she could barely breathe, thought she was going to die💔 pic.twitter.com/x08pgWuLPH — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) February 14, 2023

Playboi Chalti grabbed his girlfriend’s throat tightly with his hands due to which, his girlfriend started having difficulty in breathing. According to the report, the rapper also shocked his partner.

Who is Playboi Chalti’s girlfriend and what is her name, it is not known yet. Rapper Playboi was in a relationship with his girlfriend for the past 2 years and have been living together since July last year.

Playboi Carti’s attorney tells a witness from his pregnant girlfriend that the subpoena against the rapper will be dismissed.

But as soon as Playboi Chalti’s girlfriend went to the side of her AR, the rapper attacked her again to prevent her from entering his car.

Rapper Playboi put his hand over his girlfriend’s mouth when she called 911 for help with the car’s SOS feature.

Playboi Carti arrested in Georgia for felony aggravated assault after allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend over a paternity test. pic.twitter.com/dOxHuGz38J — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 14, 2023

When the police took her for identification, the officers noticed that the woman had bruises on her chest, neck, and back.

Playboi Carti’s attorney Brian Steele says that all the charges against the rapper stand, Brian Steele is confident that the case “will be dismissed without prosecution or litigation.”

