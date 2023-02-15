Madalina Cojocari 11-year-old missing since November: Search continues

Madalina Cojocari, the 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North California, went missing at the end of November 2022.

Her whereabouts are still unknown, but recently the North California police released her picture.

According to Madalina parents, she went missing after the night they got into a fight on November 23, 2022 but they reported to the local police several days later, on December 15, 2022.

Madalina was last seen in video footage around 5:00 pm on November 21, 2022. She was getting off her school bus.

On November 24, around 11:30 am, Diana entered her daughter’s room only to find her beloved 11-year-old gone.

Madalina Cojocari parents and their suspicion:

Diana Cojocari and Cristopher Palmiter, the missing girl’s parents, have no criminal record except for violating traffic rules.

Diana Cojocari also has a transparent background and was seen in a youtube series released in 2014. According to the investigation, the parents did nothing during the vacations and had no friends.

You must file the missing report in North California as soon as possible. Still, since Diana Cojocari and Cristopher Palmither failed to do so, they were arrested by the authorities in December.

According to the charge sheets, the statements given by Diana and Palmither were conflicting.

Cristopher Palmither stated that their daughter went missing a week ago, while Diana Cojocari said that she was last seen on November 23, 2022.

When their daughter went missing, both of them took trips. Palmither took a short trip to Michigan while Diana went to the mountains of western North California.

The specifications of their trips are known a little, but one thing is for sure: their statements caused confusion and suspicion.

The officer of the CPD, Cornelius Police department, said that this is a severe case and the parents are not telling them anything they know.

The search continues:

Madalina Cojocara’s family also published a handwritten note in which they expressed their concern about their missing child. And shared it with CPD, Cornelius Police department, on December 22.

