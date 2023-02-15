Leah Churchill, 50 and her Teenage daughter of 17 found dead

Leah Churchill, 50, and her daughter, 17, were found dead inside a burger van this morning. The discovery was made by the son of the deceased, Tyla Wanstall, who detected fumes emanating from the vehicle. It was evident to Tyla that both his mother and sister had passed away.

How did Leah Churchill Die?

Early this morning, a very unfortunate incident occurred where the lifeless bodies of a mother and her teenage daughter were found inside a burger van. Tyla Wanstall, the son of the deceased, discovered this heart-wrenching scene after detecting fumes coming from the vehicle.

It appears that the mother and daughter were decorating the van the previous night as a surprise for Tyla’s 26th birthday, using a petrol generator to keep warm. Regrettably, they were not aware that this had led to carbon monoxide poisoning, resulting in their demise.

Who was Leah Churchill?

Leah resided in Wife of Bath Hill on the London Road Estate in Canterbury, where she was a loving mother to four children. She sadly passed away, leaving behind her daughter Ocean, who is 23 years old, and her son Sonny, who is 12 years old. Meanwhile, Brooke had recently finished her GCSEs and had just departed from Archbishop’s School located in Canterbury.

Leah Churchill Memorial

Today being Tyla’s 26th birthday, he expressed profound sorrow over their loss and revealed that his mother and sister were attempting to make him happy in their final moments.

Tyla, who works as a drum and bass MC, has expressed that his family is in a state of shock after the tragic incident, and they are still finding it difficult to come to terms with their loss. To commemorate his mother and daughter, a balloon release event has been organized, and it will take place tomorrow at 5 pm on Herne Bay beach.

The event is open to everyone who wishes to attend. Moreover, Tyla has raised awareness about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning. The family will be conducting the balloon release ceremony at 5 pm tomorrow to honor the memory of his mother and daughter on Herne Bay beach.

People giving Condolences to Churchill Family

Tyla, who lives on Whitstable Road in Faversham, shared that he is deeply saddened by the passing of his 17-year-old sister and 50-year-old mother. He spoke fondly of them while describing the unfortunate incident. Tyla explained that his mother had used the van’s generator to keep warm, not realizing the risk, which is something he usually avoided by using it outdoors during work hours.

The son, who was very sad and upset, explained that he didn’t know beforehand that his mother and sister were planning to decorate the van to celebrate his birthday. He said that they were putting up balloons and other decorations inside the van, just like his mom used to do every year at home. When they got to the Meat ‘N’ Greet Snack Wagon in Whitstable, the son was surprised to see his mother’s car parked outside.

