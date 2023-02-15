How did Cairo Winitana Die? 8-Year-Old-Boy Died After being Electrocuted At Fiji Restaurant

Cairo Winitana, an eight-year-old Australian boy, died from electrocution while on holiday in Fiji. Let’s take a closer look at what happened to Cairo Winitana.

How did Cairo Winitana Die?

According to Fijian police, the eight-year-old Sydney boy discovered dead at a resort in that nation died of electrocution. Cairo Winitana, the child, was identified while on vacation with his family on Fiji’s main island’s west coast. Cairo Winitana, 8, was on vacation with his family last Thursday when he was discovered “motionless” near a hotel garden. Cairo, a New Zealander, was taken to Nadi Hospital and declared dead by a staff nurse.

The Fiji Police have confirmed this. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Telegraph, Thomas Meier revealed that he discovered Cairo Winitana, his uncle Juan Rodas, and his cousin Jeremy Rodas asleep in a garden bed on the premises of the Club Wyndham Denarau Island resort. He told the newspaper that he believed the youngster had died while playing with frogs near a bolt hammered into the ground and carrying a live current.

GoFund Me Page:

Cairo’s extended family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to pay travel costs and the burial service. Glenys Wana, a family member, posted, “Our lovely baby Cairo… beloved Son of Amber and Clarke, died in a sad accident while on vacation in Fiji,” the family said. “They now face the agonising task of returning their kid from Fiji and burying him in Australia. We sincerely want your assistance in assisting Amber and Clarke as they traverse this terrible nightmare they are now forced to live with. Clarke and Amber are the most loving, kind-hearted, and sincere people we know.”

It was a Tragic Incident:

He described how his uncle assisted Cairo and was zapped by electricity before passersby took action. Other vacationers quickly spotted Amber de Thierry, the mother, who Mr Meier described as being in extreme distress. “Eventually, the mother appeared, screaming and crying and calling out to her son Cairo,” he added. “She was being hugged by one of her relatives.” “We were all simply waiting for this little boy to wake up after a couple of shots from this defibrillator.”

A resort spokesman labelled the death a “tragic accident” and sent “heartfelt sympathies” to the family. According to the resort’s representative, an extensive investigation would be launched, and the alternative would fully cooperate with police and municipal authorities. Denarau Island, located approximately 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) northwest of Nadi, Fiji’s third-largest city, is known for its lavish resorts and hotels.

Read Also:- Washington Man Missing From the Boat: What Happened to Bryson Fitch?