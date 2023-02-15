Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis Passes Away at 49

Dave Hollis, the ex-husband of best-selling author Rachel Hollis, has reportedly passed away at the age of 49. According to sources, he died on Monday, February 13, 2023, but the cause of his death has not been revealed.

Who was Dave Hollis?

Dave and Rachel Hollis were married for 18 years before announcing their divorce in June 2020. They have four children together. Dave was the former President of The Walt Disney Company’s Theatrical Distribution and a motivational speaker, author, and entrepreneur. He was married to best-selling author Rachel Hollis. Together, they have four children.

After leaving his job at Disney, Hollis focused on his career as a motivational speaker and author. He co-wrote several books where the books were in high demand and were the best sellers of all time. Hollis was known for his inspiring and honest approach to personal development and his commitment to helping others achieve their goals.

All about the ex wife of the Dave Hollis:

She posted a photo of Dave with their children and wrote a heartfelt tribute to her late ex-husband. In her post, Rachel described Dave as a “great father” and said that he had a “huge impact on so many lives.” She has also thanked her fans for giving the support. At the same time, the family needs privacy.

Many people have expressed their condolences to Rachel and her family, including several celebrities and influencers. Many people have shared their own stories of how Dave inspired them and helped them overcome challenges in their lives. They have described him as a kind, caring, and empathetic person who always went out of his way to help others.

What was the cause of death of Dave Hollis?

There has been no official statement from the Hollis family or their representatives regarding Dave’s cause of death or funeral arrangements. However, this might be a natural death. Our team is trying to know the cause, we will update you soon.

Dave Hollis has left many people shocked and saddened. His ex-wife Rachel Hollis has shared a touching tribute to him on Instagram, and many others have expressed their condolences and shared their memories of him on social media. Despite the tragedy, the Hollis family has asked for privacy during this difficult time, and many are donating to various charities in Dave’s memory.

Read Also:- Nicola Bulley Missing – Police search a caravan park where she vanished