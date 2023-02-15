Guido Basso was a Canadian Jazz musician. Guido was well-recognized as a member of Rob McConnell’s Boss Brass big band. Guido was a flugelhornist, composer, trumpeter, arranger, and conductor.

Guido Basso died suddenly on Monday 13 February 2023. He was 85 years old at the time of his death. The death of Guido Basso was news of great grief and sadness to the Canadian music industry.

Guido Basso spent more than his 6s in the music industry. Guido Basso brought with him many years of experience in jazz music, which would inspire musicians to come.

.@the_rcm mourns the loss of Canadian Jazz musician, Guido Basso, who masterfully graced the @KoernerHall stage on numerous occasions. We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Basso’s family: https://t.co/qjiL2DE3Z9 — The Royal Conservatory (@the_rcm) February 13, 2023

Guido Basso was born on September 27, 2023. Guido Basso was from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Guido began playing the trumpet at the age of 9 and studied at the Conservatoire du Québec.

In 1956, Guido Basso became part of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) orchestra, where Guido played flugelhorn and trumpet. Guido Basso also performed at several CBC concerts.

Guido Basso was a versatile musician who mastered jazz, classical music, pop, and other styles. Guido was mostly famous for the flugelhorn (flugelhorn – a trumpet-like instrument with a sweet tone).

Guido Basso began his career as a jazz musician in the early 1960s. Early in his career, Guido became part of Boss Brass, a big band that represented trombonist, Rob McConnell.

The group gained international recognition when accompanied by Boss Brass, a popular Canadian jazz ensemble, and Guido Basso’s flugelhorn.

Guido Basso worked with Boss Brass for over 25 years, during which Guido recorded several albums.

Apart from Boss Brass, Guido Basso also made a mark in his solo career. Guido Basso released several albums, including Changing My Tune, Guido Basso & Strings, and Old Friends.

Guido Basso worked with many famous composers, such as Oscar Phil Woods, Peterson, and Diana Krall.

Guido Basso received many awards and honors in his music career. Guido was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2012.

Guido is also a member of the Order of Canada. In 2016 Guido Basso received the Oscar Peterson Award from the Montreal International Jazz Festival.

