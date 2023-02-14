Who is the Suspect in the Sumter Restaurant Shooting? The Murderer of 14-year-Old Jacob Ross at a McDonald’s in Sumter has been Apprehended.

A youngster was slain in a McDonald’s shooting in Sumter, and one guy has been detained. Let’s take a closer look at the Sumter incident and who Marcques Charles Wright Jr is.

Sumter Shooting Explanation:

A 14-year-old child was slain in a shooting at a local McDonald’s in Sumter on Sunday at about 4 p.m. The incident occurred on North Lafayette Drive. According to officials, a fight broke out between a McDonald’s employee, 25-year-old Marcques Charles Wright, Jr., and another employee.

When the other worker’s family came to pick him up from work, they attempted to break up the disagreement. Still, according to authorities, Wright grabbed a pistol and began firing before escaping.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting. According to officials, Jacob Russ, 14, was killed in the incident. According to the authorities, Russ was a cousin of the other worker and was there with their family. According to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker, an autopsy will be done on Russ on Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

Marcques Charles Wright Jr., Who is He?

Marcques Charles Wright Jr. was arrested for the murder of Jacob Russ, a 14-year-old boy. Marcques, a Victory Drive resident, was apprehended without incident. Wright faces murder and attempted murder charges. He is now being held in the Sumter County Jail. The death of a teen on a significant route stunned the residents of Sumter County. McDonald’s is located close to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, across from other restaurants.

An Investigation by the police:

The Sumter Police Department is conducting an investigation. According to preliminary accounts, the shooting began during a confrontation between Wright and another employee inside the North Lafayette Drive eatery. “We need to pause and take a deep breath and understand that life is valuable and that a person’s life might be ripped from them in a split second,” Sumter County Coroner Baker said. “It’s terrible and terrifying since there are killings every year,” Baker remarked. That’s simply a reality of life, but when a 14-year-old is shot at a fast-food restaurant in front of other people, it’s heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to that family.”

