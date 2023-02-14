Who is Teri Hatcher’s ex husband? Is Teri Hatcher married now?

Teri Hatcher is a famous American actress. Hatcher is well-recognized for her role as Lois Lane in the Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1993–1997) television series.

In 2022, Teri Hatcher appeared in the “Mid-Love Crisis” film as Mindy Quinn. In 2023, Hatcher appeared in the “Fantasy Island” television series as Dolly.

Teri Hatcher is famous for her work in The Odd Couple, Desperate Housewives, Jake and the Never Land Pirates, Seinfeld, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, MacGyver, The Love Boat, and Capitol.

🎥 LOIS & CLARK: THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN; PILOT, Season 1 Episode 1 (1993). 👉 Directed by Robert Butler. Starring Dean Cain, Teri Hatcher and John Shea. pic.twitter.com/LqVHmTqDTn — • Nostromo Films • (@FilmsNostromo) February 6, 2023

How old was Teri Hatcher in Desperate Housewives?

Teri Hatcher’s age is 58 years. Teri’s date of birth is December 8, 1964. Teri Hatcher was born to Esther and Owen Walker Hatcher, Jr in Palo Alto, California, U.S.

Teri Hatcher did her studies at De Anza College. Teri Hatcher’s height is 5 feet 5 inches. Teri Hatcher’s nationality is American.

Is Teri Hatcher married now?

Teri Hatcher is not married to anyone yet. Teri Hatcher has many relationships before marriage and after divorce. Hatcher is currently single and living her single life.

Before marriage, Teri Hatcher was in a relationship with Richard Dean Anderson from 1991 to 1993. Hatcher had a brief relationship with Michael Bolton in 1992.

Teri Hatcher had a relationship with Dean Cain in 1993. Hatcher was in a relationship with Stephen Kay from 2006 to 2008 after divorcing her husband.

Who is Teri Hatcher husband?

Teri Hatcher was married twice. Teri Hatcher has two husbands. Teri Hatcher has a daughter named Emerson Tenney with her second husband.

Teri Hatcher first married on June 4, 1988, to Marcus Leithold of Butler, Pennsylvania. But in the next 1989, both of them got divorced.

After this, Teri Hatcher married John Tenney on May 27, 1994. After a few years of marriage, in 1997, Teri gave birth to a daughter. Teri and John got divorced a few years later in 2003.

