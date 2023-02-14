Who is Kevin Healy, Deirdre Purcell’s husband | Family Kids And Net Worth

Famous novelist Deirdre Purcell published more than 20 books in her career; she passed away at 77. Kevin Healy is the name of her husband. We’ll know more about his family and career in this article.

Know more about Deidre Purcell

Deirdre Purcell was a very well-known name in the novel writing. She was a trendy face on RTE television and Radio. She gain popularity through her unique character, detailed descriptions of the plot, and telling the story uniquely to explore her own experience into the novel.

She had a unique talent for taking historical periods to life and wrote many novels set in many different countries. “Staring at Lakes” “Falling for a Dance” “The Nature of Fire” are some of her most popular books.

Kevin Healy: husband of Deirdre Purcell

Kevin Healy is the name of Deirdre Purcell’s husband. Both met when Deirdre was working at RTE, and the couple spent their time together in County Meath, Ireland. The sudden death of the novelist makes very difficult for her family. The family expressed their sorrow with this statement:

“True grief over Deirdre’s sudden passing. Deirdre was still brimming with plans, goals, and hopes the day before she passed away”. She died on February 13, 2023, and the reason behind her death is a heart attack.

Her fans remembered her as very thoughtful, warm, and amiable.

One of her friends and writer Patricia Scanlan wrote in a Facebook post. She post a photo of her and said that she took this beautiful picture of my beautiful photo of my beautiful, beloved friend Deirdre Purcell, a few weeks ago. Deirdre Passed away this morning. She was an excellent writer, journalist and broadcaster. But her greatest gift was friendship. She was like an older sister to me. I can’t believe she’s gone. May she Rest In Peace.

While another journalist Des Cahill said that an absolute gem of a woman. Brilliant writer & broadcaster. We always had great fun when she was on morningireland -initially chatting about how exhausted we were, and then I’d fill her in on the gossip of the day! Rest easy, Deirdre.

Fans pouring tributes on social media

Christine Mc Carthy

I’m so sorry to hear this sad news Patricia I remember Deirdre from the Rte news days and her books were great. My condolences to her family and friends. That’s such a lovely photo.. Rest in peace Deirdre 💐

Aniela Kociuba

So sad to hear of Deidre’s passing. She was probably the first Irish author whose books I read years ago and since then discovered others like yourself. I live in Australia. So sad 😪💐

Grace Hynd

I am so sorry to read this. I have been a fan of hers since reading “A Place of Stones”. I think this was around 1990/91. I thoroughly enjoyed reading her books through the years. A very talented lady 💔

