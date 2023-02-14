Washington Man Missing From the Boat: What Happened to Bryson Fitch?

Bryson Fitch, a father of three, went missing at sea on Sunday night near Willipa Bay as the crabbing boat he was working on began to sink. The US Coast Guard called off its 15-hour search for Bryson Fitch, a father of three from western Washington. On Sunday night, Fitch went missing at sea in Willipa Bay as the crabbing boat he was working on began to sink.

Fitch’s Wife Worried About her Husband:

Fitch’s wife and sister are now pleading with the public to assist them in their quest for their loved one as they use binoculars to comb miles of western Washington beaches. “We know he’s still out there, and we’re not going to leave him,” McKenzie Salas, his wife, explained. As the crabbing vessel began to sink, two additional passengers were carried to safety in a sea rescue Sunday. “My brother Bryson made it to the raft with the other two passengers and a wave came over them, and he got snatched by the wave,” said his sister, Kelsea Broddy. “The coast guard didn’t notice him,” Salas continued.

Who is Fitch?

In addition to being a cherished husband, Fitch is the father of three tiny children: a 6-year-old, a 4-year-old, and a 4-month-old. The family had been looking for him for several hours. “It’s awful,” Salas remarked. “We’ve been looking for him nonstop,” Broddy added. “We were probably out there around 8:00 a.m. in the rain looking for him.” “And all day yesterday,” Salas said. They are appealing for your assistance in locating him. “He’s still out there, and we want to bring him home, and we need people to help us look,” Broddy added. “We’re just spread too thin, and we need support and eyes everywhere,” Salas explained.

What Happened to Fitch?

Meanwhile, the hollow crabbing boat fragments are washing up on the beach, according to his wife. “There are large chunks of boat everywhere now,” Salas explained. Officials are still looking into what happened to the 46-foot crabbing boat he was operating on near the Willapa Bay entrance. “We want nothing more than to find the final person from the fishing vessel Ethel May,” said Lt. Cmdr. Colin Fogarty, the US Coast Guard’s search and rescue mission coordinator. “Pausing our search efforts is a difficult decision that we never take lightly.” Salas described Fitch as the glue that ties their family together and a hilarious, intelligent, bright light in their family.

What do the Officials Say?

Local sheriffs and Pacific County, in a 15-hour search, including crews from air, sea, and shore assisted the Coast Guard and other officials. The Coast Guard covered approximately 300 square miles of Willapa Bay, the coastline, and offshore using drones and other equipment. Fitch, according to Broddy, is the sole provider for his family. Donations can be given to his wife and children’s GoFundMe page if you want to help them financially.

Read Also:- Autopsy Report of Elliot Blair Was Revealed: What Happened to Elliot Blair?