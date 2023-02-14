‘NYPD Blue’ star Austin Majors died at 27, What was the cause of his death?

Austin Majors was an American actor. Austin Majors became well-known as a child actor for his role in “NYPD Blue”. Austin Majors died on February 11, 2023, at the age of 27.

The news of Austin Majors’ death was confirmed by his sister Kali Majors-Raglin. Austin’s full name was Austin Setmajer-Raglin.

Austin Majors started his acting career in his childhood. As a child actor, Austin Majors made his acting debut in 1999 in “NYPD Blue”. Austin appeared in 48 episodes of the series until 2004.

In addition, Austin also worked in the series “Treasure Planet” (2002), “ER” (2005), and “An Accidental Christmas” (2007) in 2002.

Austin Majors Cause of Death

Austin Major died on 11 February 2023 at the age of 27. The cause of the death of Austin Major is still under investigation. Hearing the news of Austin’s death, everyone wants to know the cause of his death, but till now the cause of Austin’s death has not been known.

Austin Majors, a former child actor best known for his role on “NYPD Blue,” has died, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office. He was 27. https://t.co/iBeYrn83qF — CNN (@CNN) February 14, 2023

In a statement from Austin Majors’ family, Austin Majors was described as “an artistic, talented, and kind person.”

“Austin takes great joy and pride in his acting career,” the statement added. “From the time he was young, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy.”

Austin Majors made his last acting appearance in 2009 as a guest star on the CBS show “How I Met Your Mother”.

Austin’s sister Kali Major-Raglin told that Austin was also very active on YouTube.

Austin’s family shared that Austin loved camping and fishing. Austin was born on November 23, 1995, in California, United States. Austin completed his college at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. Austin was very heartbroken to direct and produce the music.

Austin’s family proudly said, “Austin was a son, brother, grandson, and nephew who made us proud and we will always miss him.”

