Nilay Aydogan, a Turkish Basketball Player, and Her Grandmother were Discovered Dead in Malayta

After a severe earthquake that killed more than 33,000 people across the region, Turkish basketball sensation Nilay Aydogan was found dead among the ruins.

The apartment building they were both residing in crumbled when the terrible earthquake hit Aydogan, 30, who had been to Malayta to see her grandmother. One of the most upsetting news, according to the Turkish media. The grandma and the athlete were discovered dead amid the building’s debris. The centre of the earthquake, which killed more than 35,000 people in Turkey and Syria, occurred near Kahramanmaras, more than 150 kilometres east of Malayta.

Hidayet Türkoglu, the head of the Turkish Basketball Federation, was present at the player’s burial. And since the player was blossoming as one of the great promises, the effect was somewhat more than just the sadness of her passing.

On February 6, Kahramanmaraş saw two earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6 that happened nine hours apart. The earthquakes were detected in the ten regions and neighbouring countries where Syria suffered the most, following hundreds of aftershocks. The Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) reported that 29,605 people have perished due to earthquakes in southeast Turkey.

According to the Turkish Basketball Federation’s statement, “Nilay Aydoan, a national player for Ankara University, a team in the ING Women’s Basketball Super League, lost her life in the earthquake calamity, as we have learnt with great regret. We offer our sympathies to the deceased’s family, friends, and the basketball community, praying that God would have compassion on the departed.”

