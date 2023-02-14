Nicola Bulley Missing – Police search a caravan park where she vanished

Nicola Bulley, a missing dog walker, is being searched in a caravan near where she disappeared.

On 27 January, She was reported missing along the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre.

Currently, police are searching dashcams taken by 700 drivers around 9.20 am on 27 January when she vanished. There are two other exits besides the river, one monitored by CCTV.

A man whose brother disappeared 45 years ago along the same stretch of river has condoled Nicola Bulley’s family.

Having lost his brother Roger in 1978, Don Jones said, “we know exactly what they are going through.”.

The mother-of-two, Ms. Bulley, hasn’t been seen since 9:15 am that same day in 2023, and emergency services haven’t found traces of her in the water.

A motorbike accident threw Roger Jones into the river at age 16, but his body was never found.

Who is Nicola Bulley?

Nicola Bulley, a woman who disappeared alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s. She has two daughters.

Ms. Bulley was last seen in St Michael’s on Wyre, seven miles from Roger’s discovery, due to river conditions that were “pretty similar.”

After searching for hours, police and rescuers found his brother’s body on a sandbank at low tide.

How long has Nicola Bulley been missing?

On 27 January 2023, a mortgage adviser named Ms. Bulley was last seen at about 9.10 am.

Twenty minutes later, a witness who didn’t know Ms. Bulley found her mobile phone on a bench.

Investigators discovered a dog, Willow, near the bench, which was found dry, indicating she had not been in the water.

Investigators and police are mystified by her disappearance.

When did police start conducting searches?

Lancashire Police launched an investigation after Ms. Bulley vanished and appealed for witnesses.

Lancashire Police used drones, helicopters, and police dogs in a major search for a missing person on 28 January.

However, she has yet to be found by diving teams or the police.

How have Nicola Bulley’s family and friends responded to her disappearance?

She and her family are experiencing a “perpetual hell” due to the lack of news, with her daughters asking: “Where is mommy?”

Emma White explained to BBC Radio 4 that the search was “like torture.”

For her, it is like riding on a roller coaster, almost like torture – the despair, the unimaginable frustration that everyone, from the police to the community, has worked so hard for.

You expect to be rewarded for hard work, so we need information to lead us in a different direction.”

