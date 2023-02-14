Nadine Girault, Canadian Politician Died at the Age of 63

Nadine Girault was a Canadian politician who served in the National Assembly of Quebec. At the provincial election held on 2018, she won a seat in the National Assembly. She represented the Bertrand district as a member of Coalition Avenir Quebec.

She served in the government as the minister for international relations, la Francophonie, and the Laurentides region. She stepped down in 2022 due to health problems and didn’t seek re-election.

Who was Nadine Girault?

Girault was born on May 2, 1059, in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from HEC Montreal (Ecole des hautes études commercials) with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance.

She was elected the vice president for business development along with Fonds de solidarite (FTQ). At Jacob Inc., she became the vice president of operations. She also had executive positions in BMO Financial Group, RBC, and Desjardins.

She was described as a very passionate, determined, and endearing woman.

Her Accomplishments

She was also a member in the International Women’s Forum and was appointed as an executive committee member since 2014.

In 2018, Nadine Girault was elected to the provincial Legislature. She had won the elections after Legault’s party won with an overwhelming majority.

She represented Bertrand’s riding, just the Laurentians, to the north of Montreal and areas of the Lanaudière during her one-term political mandate in Quebec. She was likewise, also responsible for managing numerous portfolios as international immigration, relations, and Francophonie minister.

Nadine Girault Cause of death

Nadine Girault led a very healthy lifestyle. So, it came as a big shock for her when she learned that she was diagnosed with Lung Cancer since she had never smoked in her life. She was diagnosed in the year 2019. During that time, she took her first sick leave. During that time, she had assumed lesser responsibilities due to her diagnosis of lung cancer.

Then in 2021, she took her second sick leave due to her back injury. This was not related to her cancer diagnosis. Then, in July 2022, she stepped away from her role due to her declining health and announced that she wouldn’t be standing for the next elections.

Unfortunately, she lost her battle to cancer and died on February 13, 2023, when she was just 63 years old.

Throughout her life, she was a very hardworking and dedicated woman and has accomplished a lot since the beginning of her life.

