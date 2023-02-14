Montevallo the murder mystery investigation going on

The victim was identified as a 22-year-old man, and the shooting is believed to have occurred during an argument. The unidentified suspect is thought to be armed and dangerous.

What happened in Montevallo?

Montevallo, Alabama – Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect concerning a fatal shooting that occurred in February 2023.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Marcus Johnson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Park declined to provide any additional information about the suspect or his possible motive for the shooting.

However, police have said that they are following up on several leads and are confident that they will be able to make an arrest soon.

According to witnesses, Johnson was involved in an argument with another man at a residence on Highland Street when the shooting occurred.

The suspect, who was yet to be recognized, fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Anyone who knows anything more about the shooting or even the assumption is asked to contact the Montevallo Police Department.

They also remind residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Investigation about the case:

The investigation is going on, and the Montevallo Police Department will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Meanwhile, We will notify you of the most significant updates. Police have asked the community to remember and pray for the victim’s friends and family.

Montevallo Police Chief Kevin Park stated in a press conference that they are working diligently to apprehend the suspect but have not yet made any arrests.

“We are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact the Montevallo Police Department as soon as possible,” Park said.

Corey Antwon Broadnax, 33, of Hueytown, has been charged with murder.

Friends and family of the victims in Montevallo:

Johnson’s family and friends are devastated by the loss and are pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

“Marcus was such a good person,” said his mother, Lisa Johnson. “He didn’t deserve to die like this. Please, if you know anything, tell the police.”

Johnson’s death is a tragedy that has shaken the Montevallo community, and many residents are expressing concern about the increasing levels of violence in the area.

“It’s scary to think that something like this could happen in our neighborhood,” said resident Karen Brown.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community involvement in keeping neighborhoods safe.

The Montevallo Police Department is committed to working with the community to prevent and solve the crime.

They are urging residents to do their part by reporting any information that could help them solve this case.

Read Also: Is Michael Strahan In A Relationship Now? Is Michael Strahan Married To Nicole Murphy?