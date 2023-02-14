Michigan State University Shooting Leaves Three Dead

On Monday 13, a tragic incident occurred as a mass shooting at Michigan State University. The incident left three people dead on campus, and eight other victims with life-threatening injuries rescued at Sparrow Hospital are in a critical state now.

The incident occurred at Berkley Hall and Union Building, MSU. This incident has left the local community in shock and mourning.

Police identify suspect in Michigan State University shooting incident

The Michigan State University Police has identified the suspect from the security footage as a Forty-three-year-old male, masked in black and wearing a blue denim jacket and black jeans. The suspect was not associated with the university.

The suspect, too died from a self-inflicted wound said the police. The motive behind the mass shooting is unclear now, said the police. The investigation is ongoing, and police will inform the public if there is any new information.

Shelter in place order had been issued

On its twitter handle, the Michigan State University Police had issued an update regarding the cancellation of all activities on the campus, including lectures and sports, for 48 hours, and shelter in place order had been issued. As the case is under investigation, the MSU Police has requested individuals to help the police in this case.

Five hours ago, Michigan State University Police issued an update on their Twitter handles about receiving multiple calls regarding another shooting at the IM east. The police units are being dispatched to the scene for further investigation. The MSU Police suspect many more victims in the area. Meanwhile, the police have requested the resident to stay indoors as they are looking out for more suspects in the area.

Condolences go out to the family of the victim of this shooting

In the meantime, the university is providing support and resources to those affected by the tragedy. This event serves as a reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in the United States and its devastating impact on individuals and communities.

We condemn this incident to occur and extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims dead and individuals sustaining severe injuries in this shootout. Please stay tuned with us for more updates on the story.

