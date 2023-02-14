Megan Fox deletes her Instagram account amid rumours of a split with Machine Gun Kelly

On Sunday afternoon, Megan Fox deleted her Instagram account just a few hours after sharing a photo that hinted at a possible breakup with Machine Gun Kelly. She posted a series of pictures and videos in her last post on Instagram. In the post, an envelope looking burned in the fire. She also give a unique caption of the post; the caption was taken from the Beyonce’s album Lemonade “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.”

The fans Fox reacted to this incident, and some wrote in the comment section that Kelly did not maintain the relationship successfully and was responsible for the breakup. Some other fans said it might be he was got with Sophie. Fox also replied on some of the comments.

The rogue star removed all the photographs and videos of herself with Kelly from the platform. She also delete the famous post announcing their engagement in January 2022. The couple first met on the set of indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production was quickly stopped while Kelly and fox were later spotted together spending quality time with each other. Colson Baker is the actual name of Kelly.

A few days ago, MGK attended the 2023 Grammys; He got nominated for a best rock album. The couple walked on the red carpet in the matching attire, and metallic ensembles. MGK is wearing a kind of silver Dolce & Gabbana suit and top while Megan Fox chose white Zuhair Murad gown along with mesh corset.

According to other news reports, the couple last clicked on Kelly’s performance at the Super Bowl party Friday night.

When MGK lost for the best Rock Album, Fox wrote a post on Instagram and praised her Boyfriend as :

“Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award,” she shared. “Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever.”

Followers reaction

Some of my followers think these rumours started due to MGK guitarist Sophie Lloyd. They commented on their thought in the comment section

itschristycamp

If Megan fox got cheated on, count me out on dating for literally everrrrrrrrr 😂

Lash Freak

Megan responded to this…. She said “what if I hooked up with Sophie ?” She’s sassy . I feel like Sophie isn’t the problem. But MGK was definitely the bad one .

scotteepunk

I am a guitar player and I’ve been following Sophie ever since she got the gig in the band. She’s an amazing player.

colsoncontent

Literally none of the fans think this tho 😂 y’all just make shit up for clicks and now you are involving an innocent band member?

