Jesse Trevino, San Antonio artist died at 76 | Cause of Death and Obituary

Jesse Trevino was a visual artist from San Antonio. Trevino’s graphic images of San Antonio’s Mexican American community as a whole. Jesse Trevino is considered one of the most famous and influential artists in the city.

Muralist, painter, and tile artist Jesse Trevino died on 13 February 2023 at the age of 76, according to a statement by Our Lady of the Lake University.

Today we lost a San Antonio legend, Jesse Treviño, an artist that helped shape this city with his beautiful arte. This Chicano put San Anto’s West Side on the map nationally and did it with grace. His legacy will live on forever. descanse en paz, Jesse❤️ pic.twitter.com/JUOAUZ3lbh — Jose Arredondo (@sportsguyjose) February 13, 2023

Jesse Trevino’s cause of death is natural. Jesse Trevino had been suffering from throat cancer for many years. He was undergoing treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston for a long time.

During his college in New York City, Jesse Trevino received a full scholarship to an art school. But after this, he was called to serve in the Vietnam War.

He is injured after detonating a land mine in a rice paddy, which amputates Jesse Trevino’s painting arm.

Jesse Trevino visits double amputee Armando Albarn after he recovers from his wounds. Jesse and Armando Albarn met at Fort Sam Houston at Brooke Army Medical Center, which convinced them to start painting with their left hand.

Jesse Trevino was born in Mexico but a few years after his birth, Jesse’s parents shifted to San Antonio, where Jesse Trevino grew up. Jesse grew up on the West Side of the City, where his art interest began.

Jesse won his first drawing competition at the age of 6. After this, Jesse received a scholarship from the Art School of New York at the age of 18.

Tile art and murals by Jesse Trevino can be found throughout the city. Jesse sketches the camper in Greenwich Village after school. Trevino considered moving to Paris to continue his art life.

In 1966, all youths were registered for the draft, in which Jesse’s number came. But technically Jesse was not a US citizen and did not need to go into the military, but Jesse did his duty.

After training, Jesse Trevino was sent to the Mekong Delta of Vietnam, where two months later, Jesse fell into a Viet Cong trap and suffered severe injuries.

Jesse Trevino was treated at a military hospital in Japan and, upon recovery, was flown back to San Antonio and BAMC.

After Jesse Trevino broke his right hand, he was operated on several times but repeated operations were unsuccessful, which eventually led to his right hand being removed from his body.

Jesse had given up hope of continuing his painting career after losing his right hand. But Jesse met Armando Albarn, who asked Jesse Trevino to start painting again with his left hand.

