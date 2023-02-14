How did Roger Bobo die? Tuba Player Roger Bobo Obituary

Tuba player Roger Bobo died on Sunday, February 12, 2023. When Roger Bobo died, he was 84 years old. The death of Roger Bobo has sent a wave of sadness in the music world. Many of the greatest music stars have said goodbye to the world and now Roger Bobo has left the world.

So saddened by the death of the great tuba player, educator and beloved human Roger Bobo, longtime @LAPhil legend and muse of John Updike, who wrote this poem to mark Bobo’s 1961 recital in Carnegie Hall, believed to be 1st ever tuba recital there. He died today at 84. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Qb1yEccA5E — Gail Eichenthal (@gaileichenthal) February 12, 2023

Who was Roger Bobo?

Roger Bobo was a renowned tuba player and conductor. Roger Bobo set the bar high for tuba players with his roots in Los Angeles, California.

Roger completed his graduation with a Bachelor of Music from Eastman School of Music. Roger started his career in 2001 with the intention of focusing more attention on conducting and teaching.

But Roger’s first solo tuba performance at Carnegie Recital Hall made a deep impression on the music community.

Roger Bobo has built an impressive discography ranging from solo projects to collaborative efforts. There is a book “Mastering the Tuba” by Roger Bobo, released by Editions Bim.

This book serves as a testament to Roger’s transformative impact and astonishing ability with the tool. Words and pictures create a good hold on the people who come in contact with this book.

How did Roger Bobo die?

Roger Bobo died on Sunday 12 February 2023 at the age of 84. Hearing the news of the death of tuba player Roger Bobo, there was a wave of mourning in the internet world. Music lovers mourn the death of Roger Bobo.

The news of Roger Bobo’s death was confirmed by his friend tuba soloist and composer Arcangelo Fiorello in a grim post on his Facebook. “Today is a very sad day, legend and tuba soloist Roger Bobo has passed away,” wrote Arcangelo Fiorello on his Facebook.

The news of Roger Bobo’s death has not been made public yet but his death news came to the fore from his friend Arcangelo’s post. Seeing the love that Roger’s fans have for him, it can be said that Roger Bobo will be equally remembered in future times as well.

From jazz records in Europe to prestigious award shows across America, Roger Bobo has won the hearts of millions with his musical artistry, which has led to Roger Bobo being counted among the most popular international players.

