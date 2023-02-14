How Did Conrad Dobler Pass Away? Obituary and Cause of Death for Former Cardinals Lineman

Conrad Dobler, one of the top guards in the league and a star offensive lineman for the St. Louis Cardinals, passed away. Let’s look at Conrad Dobler’s death and what led to it.

How Did Conrad Dobler Pass Away?

The Cardinals claim that Dobler passed away in Pueblo, Colorado, on February 14, 2023. He was 72. There was no mention of the reason for death. Dobler’s death was announced on social media by his family. One of his kids, Holli Dai, paid homage to his father on Facebook.

I’ll do everything I can get away with to protect my quarterback, Dobler allegedly said in an article. This prevented Jim Hart from often getting sacked by the Cardinals’ offensive line in the middle of the 1970s, allowing them to establish records.

Who was Conrad Dobler, Exactly?

For the “Cardiac Cardinals,” a St. Louis team that included Hall of Famer Dan Dierdorf on the offensive line, Dobler played left guard. Dobler had three consecutive Pro Bowl berths from 1975 to 1977 while playing for Hall of Fame coach Don Coryell. For the Cardinals from 1972 through 1977, he was a player. After that, he played for Buffalo and New Orleans for two seasons. Dobler was chosen in Wyoming’s fifth round of the 1972 NFL Draft. He also participated for the Bills and Saints.

In 77 of the Cardinals’ 80 games, he got the start. The offensive line allowed a stunning record of just eight sacks in 1975, and only 40 were allowed across his three Pro Bowl seasons. Every Cardinals team led by Hall of Fame coach Don Coryell between 1974 and 1976 that won at least ten games had Dobler as a critical member. He continued to be himself in well-known beer commercials when his career was over.

St. Louis only allowed eight sacks in 14 games in 1975, an NFL record at the time, and 40 overall across his three Pro Bowl seasons.

Dobler, a Wyoming native selected in the fifth round, was released at the end of the preseason before his rookie season, but he has signed back up three games into the season. Later, he started 125 of the 129 games that he played in.

Conrad Dobler’s Death was Caused by:

Conrad Dobler’s cause of death was not reported. Six children and twelve grandkids survive him. When word of Dobler’s death spread, condolences began to pour in. Later, memorial services will be conducted in Kansas City, Missouri. Following that, further information will be supplied. The family will share the day and time later.

