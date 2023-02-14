Hampton, Va Missing Person: A 22-Year-Old Woman, O’Niandra Ivey, Found Dead

According to a police spokesperson, a woman who polices in Hampton was seeking was found deceased in Virginia Beach. Police had urged the public for assistance in locating O’Niandra Ivey, 22, of Hampton, who had been missing since Friday. According to the Hampton Police Division, she may have required medical assistance.

What Happened to O’Niandra Ivey?

Ivey was discovered dead in Virginia Beach on Sunday afternoon, according to Hampton Police. The police should have provided other information. Stay tuned to News 3 for any updates on this story. Hampton Police are asking for assistance locating a woman who may require medical attention. O’Niandra Ivey, 22, was last seen on Feb. 10, according to HPD. If you have any information about Ivey’s whereabouts, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Hampton Police at (757) 727-6111.

Hampton Police Tweet:

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, Hampton police tweeted that O’Niandra Ivey was missing and asked for the public’s assistance locating her. She was “potentially in need of medical assistance,” according to the tweet. Ivey was last seen alive on Friday, according to authorities. Police had not released any additional information on Ivey’s medical condition when she went missing, nor have they revealed the cause of her death.

Read Also:- Autopsy Report of Elliot Blair Was Revealed: What Happened to Elliot Blair?