Are Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal still engaged? Is Paul Mescal in a relationship?

Paul Mescal is a emerging Irish actor.

Paul studied acting at The Lear Academy and then played in Dublin theatre. Paul worked in the “Normal People” mini-series in 2020, for which he has become very famous. Paul received BAFTA TV Award and Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his work and role.

Paul Mescal makes his film acting debut in 2021 with a supporting role in “The Lost Daughter”. Also known for working in the films “Afterson” and “God’s Creatures” in 2020, by Paul Mescal.

Paul Mescal received nominations for an Academy Award and a BAFTA Film Award for his performance in A Person’s Father. In 2022, Paul starred in “A Streetcar Named Desire” as Stanley Kowalski.

Paul Mescal also acted in the “Normal People” and “The Deceived” miniseries. In 2020, Paul also appeared in the “Scarlet” and “Savior Complex” Music videos.

Paul Mescal also acted in many theatres plays like The Great Gatsby, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, The Plough and the Stars, and more.

Who is Paul Mescal Girlfriend?

Paul Mescal is an unmarried person. Paul Mescal is in a relationship for a few years. Paul was previously in a relationship with singer Phoebe Bridgers. Paul started dating Phoebe Bridgers in 2020. The two separated after being in a relationship for 2 years.

Paul Mescal never confirmed their relationship. There is no information on whether Paul is in a relationship or not. Paul Meskal’s relationship begins with a good friendship with Phoebe Bridgers.

Paul Mescal is seen on a coffee date with “Normal People” co-star Angelina Jolie. But Paul has not yet confirmed whether they are dating each other or not.

Are Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal still engaged?

Paul Meskal and Singer Phoebe Bridgers are not in a relationship yet. After 2 years of relationship, Paul and Phoebe break off their engagement and separate.

It is not known who Paul is in a relationship with after his split from Phoebe Bridgers. Paul Mescal does not share anything related to his personal life. He keeps his life private.

How much is Paul Mescal Height?

Paul Mescal’s height is 5 feet 7 inches approx. Paul Mescal’s age is 27 years. Paul Mescal was born to Dearbhla and Paul in Maynooth, County Kildare, Ireland. Paul Mescal’s date of birth is 2 February 1996.

Paul Mescal did his school at Maynooth Post Primary School and graduated from Trinity College Dublin. Paul Mescal’s nationality is Irish.

