Are Lily James and Matt Smith still together? Is Matt Smith engaged?

Matt Smith is a famous English actor. Matt is well-recognized for his role as eleventh incarnation of the Doctor in the Doctor Who (2010–2013).

Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen in the “House of the Dragon” television series from 2022. In 2022, Matt also appeared as Milo in the film “Morbius”.

In 2006, Matt began his acting debut with the “The Ruby in the Smoke” television film as Jim Taylor. In 2008, Matt made his film debut with the “In Bruges” as Young Harry Waters.

Matt Smith is famous for his work in the Party Animals, The Sarah Jane Adventures, The Crown, and more.

Matt Smith is also a theatre artist. Matt began his stage debut in 2003 with the “Murder in the Cathedral” theatre play. Matt also acted in many theatres plays like The History Boys, Swimming with Sharks, American Psycho, Lungs, The Master and Margarita, and more.

Matt Smith is also nominated and won many awards like National Television Awards, SFX Awards, National Television Awards, Primetime Emmy Award, and more.

Is Matt Smith engaged?

Matt Smith has had relationships with a few celebrities. Matt is not married to anyone yet.

Who is Matt Smith Girlfriend?

Matt Smith first started a relationship with Brazilian actress and singer Mayana Moura in 2008. Their relationship did not last long, and they parted ways in 2009. Thereafter, Matt started a relationship with model Daisy Lowe in 2010. Matt split from Daisy in 2014 after being in a relationship for four years.

In 2014, Matt began his relationship with actress Lily James. Matt and Lily ended their relationship in 2019 after being in a relationship for 5 years.

According to sources, Matt has been in a relationship with businesswoman Caroline Brady since splitting from an earlier relationship.

Are Lily James and Matt Smith still together?

Matt Smith started dating Lily James in 2014. Matt and Lily have been in a relationship for 5 years. They even got engaged during their relationship (according to sources). In 2019, both of them ended their relationship along with their engagement today. Lily James and Matt Smith are no longer together.

