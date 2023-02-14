An auditorium fire at Elizabeth Forward High School forced the school to close

On Sunday morning at Elizabeth Forward High school at Weigles Hill Road, crews battled through a fire. The fire started around five a. m. on Sunday morning, and flames and smoke could be visible coming from the roof of school’s auditorium and multiple ladders.

There are no injuries due to fire, said by the school administration. There is no one inside the building at the time of fire began, according the fire chief officer Elizabeth that the wall of the auditorium has been cracked and this is a serious concern for the school staff.

Chief Jim Chabalie said “We’re just watching the wall to make sure it’s not compromised, We don’t want to send anybody too close to that in case it collapses or the roof comes down.”

School administration told the news channel that there will be no class on Monday, while the district will be open. Now school staff are conducting a meeting to found the recovery options after the incident.

A official letter on behalf of the school said that the classes are off for Monday. The school staff trying to start school online from Tuesday till further notice. The district expect something better than the extended plans in upcoming few days.

There is no information on how would fire began. The fire marshal started an investigation on the scene, but there is no information yet. According to him, there is nothing that indicate any suspicious point.

The school board president, Thomas Sharkey said all the mechanical parts of the high school are in the bottom of the auditorium. WTAE reporter Lily Coleman also shared the news through a tweet:

