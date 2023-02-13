Who is Richard Dawson wife? Did Richard Dawson marry a contestant?

Richard Dawson was British-American Actor, Game-show Host, Comedian, and panellist in the United States.

Richard began his comedic career when he was 21, making his first television appearance on June 21, 1954, in the “Benny Hill Showcase”. In 1954 Richard made four BBC radio appearances – two spots on How Do You Do and two bookings at the Midday Music Hall on the BBC Home Service.

In September 1961, Richard hosted the “Mike Stokey Show” late-night talk show. Following this, in January 1963, Richard appeared on a few seasons of “The Jack Benny Program”. In 1965, Richard was seen in a small role in the film “King Rat”.

Richard then starred in a few movies, including Munster, Go Home!, How to Pick Up Girls!, The Devil’s Brigade, The Running Man, and more.

Apart from this, Richard was seen in many TV shows such as The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, The New Dick Van Dyke Show, The Love Boat, The Odd Couple, Love, American Style, The Outer Limits, and more.

What was the cause of Richard Dawson’s death?

Richard Dawson died on June 2, 2012, at the age of 79, at the Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Richard Dawson’s cause of death was complications from esophageal cancer.

After Richard Dawson’s death, he was buried at Westwood Memorial Park, Los Angeles. Richard Dawson smoked about 4 packs of cigarettes a day. Richard Dawson was also seen smoking in some episodes of Family Feud, Match Game, and Hogan’s Heroes. Richard Dawson’s daughter Shannon Dawson convinced him to quit smoking when Richard Dawson was 61 years old.

Who is Richard Dawson wife?

Richard Dawson was married twice. Richard Dawson had two wives. Richard Dawson’s first wife is actress Diana Dors. Richard and Diana married in 1959. Richard and Diana have two sons – Mark, born on 4 February 1960 in London, and Gary, born on 27 June 1962 in Los Angeles. The marriage of Richard and Diana did not last long, in 1967 both of them got divorced.

Following this, Richard met Gretchen Johnson, a contestant on Family Feud, in May 1981. Richard and Gretchen married in 1991. Richard and Gretchen have a daughter, Shannon Dawson, who was born in 1990. Gretchen Johnson was with Richard until his death.

What was Richard Dawson known for?

Richard Dawson was famous for his role as Corporal Peter Newkirk in the “Hogan’s Heroes”, as the third host of Family Feud (1976–1985, 1994–95), and as a regular panellist on Match Game (1973–1978).

