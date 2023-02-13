Who is JB Gills wife? How long have JB and Chloe been together?

JB Gills is professional English actor and presenter, as well as a singer-songwriter and farmer.

JB Gills is well-recognized as a member of the boy band JLS. The group came second on The X Factor in 2008.

JLS Band released five singles after which the band disbanded. The band sold over 10 million records worldwide.

JB Gills started his music career at the age of 7, at which time Gills played the piano, recorder, flute and guitar. JB Gills studied at The Center for Young Musicians to turn professional and pursue his singing career..

JB Gills started his career in the boy band UFO but in 2007 the band name was changed to JLS. After appearing on The X Factor Par Second Placed, the band signed a record deal with Epic Records.

JB Gills won the Christmas special of the BBC One dancing show “Strictly Come Dancing” in December 2012, performing live with Ola Jordan.

In 2014, JB Gills sang the song “Best Night OML” which was produced by Charlie Hedges. Gills then competed on Celebrity MasterChef.

From 2015 to 2021, JB Gills served as presenter of “Down on the Farm”. Appearing as a presenter on JB Gills’s “Song of Praise” since 2017.

JB Gills appeared as a contestant in many TV shows like Celebrity MasterChef, Tipping Point Lucky Stars, The Jump, Richard Osman’s House of Games, Dance Dance Dance, and more.

Where is JB Gill from?

JB Gills is from Croydon, London, England. JB Gills was born to Cynthia Gill and Keith Gill on 7 December 1986. JB Gills’s age is Jonathan Benjamin Gill. JB Gills did his studies at King’s College London.

JB Gills’s height is 5 feet 8 inches approx. JB Gills follow the Christian religion. JB Gills’s nationality is British. According to the sources, JB Gills’s net worth is around $125 Million.

Who is JB Gills wife?

JB Gills is a married man. JB Gills wife’s name is Chloe Tangney. They have two children- a daughter named Chiara Sapphire Gill and a son named Ace Jeremiah Gill.

JB Gills started dating Chloe Tangney in 2008 when she was a backing dancer. JB Gills and Chloe Tangney got married in 2014. The couple is living their life happily.

How long have JB and Chloe been together?

JB Gills started dating Chloe Tangney in 2008 when he was 22 years old. Both got married in 2014 after a long time (6 years). JB Gills and Chloe Tangney are still together after eight years of marriage.

