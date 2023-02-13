Who is Clarissa Ward Husband- Philipp von Bernstorff? What does Clarissa Ward’s husband do?

Clarissa Ward is a British-born American Journalist. Clarissa Ward is currently working with CNN as a chief international correspondent.

Clarissa Ward is with CBS News in London. Prior to working on the position at Clarissa CBS News, Clarissa was the Moscow news correspondent for programs at ABS News.

Journalist Clarissa Ward headlines after reporting from eastern Ukraine on rising tensions along Russia’s border and is becoming widely known for her work. Her headlines are eager to know about her personal life and husband.

Clarissa Ward Husband- Philipp von Bernstorff

Clarissa Ward is a married woman. Clarissa Ward’s husband’s name is Philip von Bernstorff.

Clarissa Ward and her husband, Philip von Bernstorff, live in London. Philipp von Bernstorff is a German count and businessman.

Clarissa Ward and her husband, Phillip, have two children. Clarissa announced a month ago that she was expecting her third child.

Clarissa Ward married Philipp von Bernstorff at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London in November 2016. Clarissa and Philip first met in 2007 at a dinner party in Moscow, Russia.

Clarissa and Philip’s first son, Ezra Albrecht Nicolas Noor, was born on March 2, 2018.

Clarissa Ward Career in Journalism

Clarissa Ward started her journalism career after graduating from Yale University in 2002.

Clarissa Ward began her career at Fox News in 2003 as a desk assistant. Clarissa worked as an assignments editor at Fox News in New York City from 2004 to 2005.

Clarissa became well known for coordinating international desk coverage for stories on the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004, the capture of Saddam Hussein and Pope John Paul II, and the death of Yasser Arafat.

Clarissa Ward served as a field producer at Fox News in 2006, testing coverage of Gilad Shalit’s kidnapping, the Israeli–Lebanese War, and Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip, and Saddam Hussein.

From October 2007 to October 2010, Clarissa was a correspondent for ABC News in Moscow. Clarissa provided Russian inputs for Nightline and Good Morning America and all of Charles Gibson’s ABC News broadcasts and platforms.

In October 2011, Clarissa joined the CBS network as a foreign news correspondent. Clarissa was only a contributor for 60 Minutes. Besides this, Clarissa also served as a fill-in anchor on This Morning on CBS in January 2014.

Clarissa Ward joined the CNN network on September 21, 2015, and reports for all of CNN’s platforms. In July 2018, Clarissa was named Chief International Correspondent. In February 2022, CNN flew Clarissa to the city of Kharkiv to cover their first moves from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

