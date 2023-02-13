Tyler Doyle wife GoFund Me Page Shutdown: Search Continues For Tyler Doyle

The search for a 23-year-old South Carolina man who went missing in late January is still ongoing. Tyler Doyle, a duck hunter, has been missing since January 26, when his small boat capsized and drowned near the Little River jetties. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad reported one passenger on the ship with Doyle was found and rescued from the north jetties, but Doyle’s whereabouts are unknown.

Tyler Doyle Gone Missing:

His pregnant wife, Lakelyn Doyle, reportedly shared a picture of herself with Tyler Doyle on Facebook last week with the words “Don’t stop praying” on it. After receiving the allegation, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers began hunting for Tyler Doyle. The U.S. “Due to the ocean and current conditions, the search was shifted north to the area of Brunswick County,” the department stated in a tweet on Tuesday. The SCDNR said in an update on Wednesday that its officers and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina are still searching for Tyler Doyle via boat. The Holden Beach and Sunset Beach police agencies in North Carolina are combing beaches during the day.

What do the Officials Say?

Wings of Hope Search and Rescue, a nonprofit organisation specialising in aircraft and underwater search and rescue, has joined the effort, according to the SCDNR. According to Greg Lucas, a department spokesperson, the agency will continue to search for Tyler Doyle until he is rescued or his body is located. The weather has been a “continuous issue for search and rescue workers,” according to Lucas. Tyler Doyle’s widow posted on Facebook last week that items belonging to her husband had been discovered at Ocean Isle Beach. The post, which is no longer online, stated that waders and images of what looks to be Tyler Doyle’s licence were discovered roughly two miles east of the area, according to the Sun News.

Is Tyler Doyle Found?

Meanwhile, the Surf City Police Department in North Carolina stated on Facebook recently that duck decoys have been seen at Sunset Beach and Ocean Isle Beach. According to a police official, the post was eventually deleted because it “become a platform for people to dispute over what may have transpired.” Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page to support Tyler Doyle’s wife has received over $30,000 in donations. However, the organiser stated in an update on February 4 that the wife had requested it be closed due to rumours. “Thank you again for all the donations,” the organiser, Hannah Faulk, wrote. “But as a lady 30 weeks pregnant, she can’t handle everyone’s opinion and stress on her body for the sake of the baby.”

