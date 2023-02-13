Rapper and founding member of De La Soul- David Jolicoeur dies at 54

David Jolicoeur was known by his stage names Trugoy the Dove and Dave. David is a founding member of the hip-hop trio De La Soul.

Musician David Jolicoeur co-founded the legendary trio Maceo (Vincent Lamont Mason Jr.) and Posdanos (Calvin Mercer).

David Jolicoeur died on 12 February 2023 at the age of 54. Founding member David Jolicoeur’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed. The American rapper had made public the information about his heart failure some time ago.

David Jolicoeur of De La Soul, the rap trio that expanded the stylistic vocabulary of hip-hop in the 1980s and ’90s with eclectic samples and offbeat humor, becoming MTV staples and cult heroes of the genre, has died. He was 54. https://t.co/wtJ1QfZuVw — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 12, 2023

Last month, the group’s classic album was released for online streaming. David Jolicoeur was also a member of the “Spitkicker Collective”. David gained wide recognition for rapping the Gorillaz song “Feel Good Inc”.

David Jolicoeur, Calvin Mercer, and Vincent Mason were friends attending the same high school in the Amityville, ​​Long Island during the 1980s. After high school, he considered forming a rap group.

The group released their first single, “3 Feet High and Rising”, which, along with their eccentric fashion style coupled with their positive messages, cemented their image as members of the “hippies of hip hop” to critics and journalists.

This title was quickly refuted by the group when they released their second album, “De La Soul Is Dead” in 1991.

David Jolicoeur Cause of Death

Suddenly, the death of David Jolicour created a stir in the internet world. David Jolicoeur died on Sunday, 12 February 2023 at the age of 54 tears. After the news of David Jolicoeur’s death, his fans are paying tribute to him on social media and expressing grief over his death.

The exact cause of the death of David Jolicoeur is not yet known. But some time ago, David openly told about his success and heart failure.

David Jolicor won the hearts of millions of people around the world with his singing. David has given many hit songs in his life, including Me Myself and I, and The Magic Number.

Apart from this, David Jolicor also released many songs, which people liked very much like Eye Know, Ring Ring Ring, Plug Tunin’, Breakadawn, Rock Co.Kane Flow, Potholes in My Lawn, Millie Pulled a Pistol on Santa, Shopping Bags, and more.

