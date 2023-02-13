Ohio Police Officer’s Untimely Death: Olivia Zick Found Dead

The sudden death of Olivia Zick has left her family, friends, and the Cincinnati (Ohio) police in a state of shock.

The death of the policewoman has saddened those around her, as she was found dead in East Fork State Park.

Olivia Zick Cause Of Death

Olivia Zick died on February 11, 2023, at a very young age at East Fork State Park. This park is located in the city of Batavia, Ohio. According to reports, Olivia’s death is predicted to be a suicide.

People are praying for the untimely death of such a great police officer. It is reported that she was suffering from some depression. The family and friends of Olivia are going through a very critical time right now.

The Cincinnati Police Department is also in shock, as they were not expecting anything like this and are very saddened by the sudden loss of such a police officer as Olivia.

Who was Olivia Zick?

Olivia Zick was a 30-year veteran police officer with the Cincinnati Police Department in Ohio. She was one of 1057 sworn police officers in the department.

Olivia spent her childhood in rural Pennsylvania. She was a person everyone admired because she was a very selfless and caring person. Olivia’s selflessness began when she donated her kidney to a U.S. citizen named Jess.

The desire to donate her organs stemmed from some incidents in which she witnessed her father die as he donated some of his organs.

Olivia was always helpful, kind, and a person who listened to others’ opinions, thought about them, and made her own decisions. She did not even want to join the Ohio Police Department, even when she was white. But a suggestion and a conversation with a Cincinnati police officer made her change her decision.

Olivia Zick Obituary

The young woman had a very short life. Olivia, who was born on December 21, 1992, and died on February 11, 2023, did not see much of the world.

Friends and family expressed their feelings and shared their memories on social media. Even the people who barely knew Olivia were very sad about this tragic incident.

Everyone was forced to think about what made such a fun-loving and joyful person attempt suicide. Even the Cincinnati Police Department is in mourning. Fellow police officers have also expressed their feelings about the incident.

Read Also: After a high speed chase, romance novelist faleena hopkins is missing in Wyoming and arrested