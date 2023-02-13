Milwaukee Citizen Felipe Benavides-Herrera went Missing

An older person from City Milwaukee name Felipe Benavides-Herrera was reported missing. Milwaukee Police issued a Silver alert to trace the person.

Who is Felipe Benavides-Herrera?

Felipe Benavides-Herrera age 68 is resident of U.S state Wisconsin City Milwaukee. Felipe has been missing since 12th Feb. Some sources claimed that he was last seen at W. National Avenue on Sunday, around 1.30 p.m.

Why does Milwaukee Police Department announce Silver Alert?

Silver Alert is announced by the Police to spread the news. In general, this critical alert gets issued for elderly missing people who have certain mental conditions. Said that Felipe Benavides-Herrera is suffering from Dementia. The possibility of his returning home is relatively less; that’s why the Police issued this alert.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office released Description of Missing Person.

Milwaukee Police Department asked for public assistance through a Facebook Post. In that Post, they shared the detail of Felipe Benavides-Herrera Missing case. To Locate the missing Felipe, Police also shared the missing person’s description.

They shared the photo of Felipe and mentioned his physical details. Felipe’s height is around 5 feet 10 inches, and his weight is 165 pounds across. He is wearing a blue coloured baseball hat and a black sweatshirt written Under armour on it with white colour. He is wearing grey pants paired with black shoes.

The Milwaukee Police Department requested Public assistance

The Facebook Post released by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, in that Post they gave the details of the missing Felipe Benavides-Herrara and asked the citizens to help to locate the missing person.

Felip’s family members are worried about him and requesting people for assistance.

Anyone with details about the missing Felipe Benevides-Herrara can contact Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405.

Current Updates of the Case

As of now, no progress has been reported in the case of Felipe Benevides-Herrara. The Milwaukee Police Department, along with Felipe’s family and the public, is actively searching for the missing person.

Read Also: After a high speed chase, romance novelist faleena hopkins is missing in Wyoming and arrested