Meet Maggie Siff Husband- Paul Ratliff | Know About his Love Life

Maggie Siff is a professional American actress. Maggie Siff is well-recognized for her role as Dr. Tara Knowles in the Sons of Anarchy drama on FX and heiress Rachel Menken Katz in the Mad Men on AMC.

In 2016, Maggie Siff had a minor role in the indie film “A Woman, A Part” and the film One Percent More Humid (2017). From 2016 to the present, Maggie Siff works in the “Billions” series as Wendy Rhoades.

Damian Lewis Favorite role:

Bobby Axelrod in Billions.

Great adversary to Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) in the series.

Plus Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades! pic.twitter.com/QuPOn75yiR — Ed A (@musicmaned) February 11, 2023

Maggie Siff is a famous celebrity, who is known to all and everybody wants to know about her personal life. Similarly, Maggie Siff’s fans want to know about her husband.

Maggie Siff Husband- Paul Ratliff

Maggie Siff married Paul Ratliff in 2012. In October 2013, Maggie Siff announced that Maggie and her husband Paul were expecting their first child. In 2014, Maggie Siff gave birth to a daughter, Lucy. Maggie Siff and her husband are living happily in Brooklyn, New York with their daughter.

Who is Paul Ratliff?

Maggie Siff’s Husband, Paul Ratliff is a Family Therapist, Innovation Consultant, and Pre-Design Strategist. Paul Ratliff came into the limelight after marrying American Maggie Siff. Since then Paul Ratliff remains in the eye of the media. Since coming into the limelight, people have to know about Paul Ratliff’s Personal Life, Career, Age, Net Worth, and many more.

Was Maggie Siff’s Husband Paul Ratliff A Baseball Player?

Many people have a question, was Paul Ratliff a baseball player? Some people are telling it the truth and some people are telling it a rumor.

But according to some sources, Paul Ratliff was a former baseball player. Paul played baseball at Pasadena High School before signing for the Minnesota Twins in 1962.

Paul played in a total of ten games and was subsequently demoted to the minor leagues.

Paul then also played in the 1970 American League Championship Series. But down the line was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Paul played for Milwaukee for 2 years (1971–1972) after being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. Paul was then traded to California and appeared in several episodes of Cheers in the early 1980s.

