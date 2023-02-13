is kanye west still missing? A new mystery woman has been spotted in public with a rapper

After the missing reports went viral, the rapper Kanye West continues to mark his public appearance. In this article we’ll check out his latest outing with a mystery woman in Los Angeles.

What’s going on with Kanye West

Rectenely Kanye was seen in his first public appearnce after a long time. Kanye West has been seen with a unkonwn woman in Los Angeles. A news agency click some photos of the rapper having a meal and talking with a strange woman.

Some people determined that the woman was the same, pictured outside the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills a few days ago. According some secret sources the pair looked comfortable with each other and they ate togther.

Some other news sources claimed about the couple that they found the rapper with same woman just a few days ago. Still it is unknown whether they are dating or not. He recently appeared in an interview with Alex Jones where he talked about Adolf Hitler and Nazis; he also expressed his love for Nazis and Adolf Hitler.

After that event he was declared missing because he was not seen online or offline.

Kanye West: What happend with “Jesus Is King” rapper

According to some Business news reports, West is surviving the financial crisis and the situation become worse due to many lawsuits against him. Kanye has been accused of “ghosting former lawyers” and has not yet found a new lawyer to defend himself.

According to his fomer layer compnay Greenberg Traurig said that the firm has not received any update about his attempts to hire a new lawyer. So this might be the reason behind all this drama, he must be suffering from financial problems.

Greenberg Traurig lawyers saidn in a statement, “This breakdown in communications that necessitates Greenberg Traurig LLP’s withdrawal has also prevented Greenberg Traurig LLP from obtaining any information from defendants regarding this lawsuit or their efforts to obtain new counsel,”

The lawyers claim more than the hunderd people were worked and underpaid during their work on rapper “Nebuchadnezzar” opera in 2019. $6 million was asked by the firm for the damages from the Kanye West.

George H. Wu, US District Judge George said we gave West time to find new lawyers. As per the latest news, he still has not found any lawyer and the deadline is also passed, the rapper still not say anything regarding this issue yet.

Netizens reactions

Barbara Fava

Ah what a time it was when we used to know this man for his tracks and not for the gossips

Ariel Marie

ye went to ghana and relaxed. now hes back with a blonde model hahahaha kim will always live rent free in his head hes obsessed with her. this wont last and kims nutty boy toy didnt last either. in a perfect world they see a psychiatrist, he takes his bipolar medication and they get back together. those two are the same person i swear.

Leon Makhaya

The fact that he went for another Kim Kardashian look alike, tells me that he can’t move on. This man is badly emotionally and mentally bruised and I don’t see him recovering from that divorce anytime sooner… He’s just a ticking time bomb who’s about to lose his value and dignity.

