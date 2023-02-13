Is Antonia Gentry in a relationship? Know Antonia Gentry Dating History

Antonia Gentry is emerging American actress. Antonia wanted to make acting since she was 5 years old. Antonia started her career with a small role.

In 2005, Antonia made her acting debut as Sarah in “Driver’s Ed: Tales from the Street”. The same year, Antonia starred in the short film “Lone Wolf Mason” as Madison.

In 2018, Antonia played the role of Jasmine in her first Netflix film, “Candy Jar”. In 2019, Antonia appeared in “Raising Dion” as Wendy.

Antonia Gentry will be seen in the “Time Cut” film. In 2021, Antonia Gentry was nominated for MTV Movie & TV Awards for “Ginny & Georgia”.

The Screen Actors Guild – #SAGAwards has selected a new set of ambassadors ahead of its 29th annual ceremony: #TheWhiteLotus‘ #HaleyLuRichardson and Ginny and Georgia’s #AntoniaGentry!https://t.co/bC4wkMBPjZ — 📺Survived the Shows (@SurvivedShows) February 9, 2023

How did Antonia Gentry get famous?

Antonia Gentry is famous for her role as Virginia “Ginny” Miller in the Ginny & Georgia (2021–present) Netflix series.

Who is Antonia Gentry Boyfriend?

Antonia Gentry is a unmarried woman. Antonia Gentry boyfriend is Michael Debi.

Antonia Gentry posted romantic photos of herself and her boyfriend on her Instagram. Both were seen together at many places.

Prior to this, Antonia Gentry had a relationship with Ezra Pounds. Antonia Gentry is now in a relationship with Michael Debbie after ending her relationship with Ezra Pounds.

How old is Antonia Gentry?

Antonia Gentry’s age is 25 years. Antonia Gentry’s full name is Antonia Bonea Gentry. Antonia Gentry’s date of birth is September 25, 1997, and Antonia is from Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Antonia Gentry’s height is 5 feet 1 inch.

Antonia Gentry did her studies at John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School (2015), Emory College of Arts and Sciences (2019), and Emory University. Antonia Gentry’s parents are Tony Gentry and Sandra Gentry. Antonia’s father Tony is white and Antonia’s mother is black.

