Heather Graham had a romantic dinner date with her handsome boyfriend on Tuesday night.

Heather Graham is a 53-year-old American Actress.

Recently Heather Graham is in the headlines for her zebra dress. On Tuesday night, February 7, 2023, Heather Graham was spotted on a dinner date with her handsome new boyfriend John de Neufville in a black and white zebra print mini dress in Santa Monica.

John de Neufville looked dapper in a white shirt, blue court, and blue jeans.

After working in television commercials, Heather made her film debut in the 1988 feature film “License to Drive”. Heather then appeared in the film “Drugstore Cowboy” in 1989.

Heather worked as a public advocate for Children International and supported the climate change campaign Global Cool in 2007.

Heather Graham will be seen in the “Extrapolations” upcoming television and “On a Wing and a Prayer”, “The Other Zoey”, and “Oracle” upcoming film.

Happy Birthday American actress Heather Graham, now 53 years old. Below, Heather as Felicity Shagwell in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 1999, with Mike Myers as Austin Powers. pic.twitter.com/f7n6z92GT5 — Masquerade (@Masquerade2376) January 29, 2023

Who is Heather Graham married to?

Heather Graham is not married yet. Heather Graham is an unmarried lady. Heather Graham has been in a relationship with many celebrities.

Heather Graham first dated American actor James Woods in 1992. James Woods and Heather co-star in the movie “Digstown.”

After separating from James Woods, Heather Graham dated British singer, actor, and musician Adam Ant but after some time parted ways with him as well.

After this, from 2011 to 2018, Heather Graham had a relationship with Israeli screenwriter Yaniv Raz. After separating from Yaniv Raz, Heather started a relationship with Australian actor and music video director Heath Ledger.

But recently Heather Graham is in a relationship with her new boyfriend John de Neufville. Heather Graham is 52 years old and Heather Graham’s new boyfriend John de Neufville is 46 years old. Heather Graham is 7 years older than her boyfriend.

How long did Heath Ledger date Heather Graham?

Heather Graham has had relationships with many celebrities. But Heather Graham’s longest relationship is with Israeli screenwriter Yaniv Raz. Heather had a relationship with Yaniv Raz for eight years from 2011 to 2018. Heather Graham has been in a relationship with the late Heath Ledger for less than a year.

