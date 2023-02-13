‘Goodfellas’ Ray Liotta died at the age of 67 | Ray Liotta cause of death

Ray Liotta was a famous American actor. Ray rose to prominence for her role in the film Something Wild (1986), for which she received a Golden Globe Award nomination.

Ray was well recognized for his roles as Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams (1989)” and Henry Hill in the films Goodfellas (1990).

Ray Liotta, who ruled the hearts of people with his acting, died on 26 May 2022 at the age of 67. His fans still ask many questions regarding his death.

Ray Liotta’s fans want to know the cause of his death. Whose information is given in detail below.

Ray Liotta cause of death

Ray Liotta died on May 26, 2022, at the age of 67, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. According to Wikipedia, Ray Liotta’s cause of death was not known because he died in them. Ray Liotta was working on his upcoming film “Dangerous Waters” at the time of his death.

Ray Liotta died in May 2022, just a week after he rerecorded his #CocaineBear dialogue with director Elizabeth Banks. “He came to Ireland with the best attitude,” Banks says as her eyes well up. “He had a great time.” https://t.co/146Ot2NENl pic.twitter.com/taWibNoHp4 — Variety (@Variety) February 8, 2023

Ray Liotta had no serious illness and died a natural death. The sudden death of Ray Liotta sent a wave of grief among millions of his fans.

His fans started searching for him and the cause of his death. After confirming the news of Ray Liotta’s death, fans took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to him.

What happened with Ray Liotta?

Ray Liotta was also filming his upcoming film “Dangerous Waters” at the time of his death.

He did not wake up again after sleeping in his room after being free from the shoot. Ray lived with his fiancee Jassi Nittolo after separating from his wife actress Michelle Grace. Ray and Michelle had only one daughter named Karsen. Ray’s fiancee Jessie Nitolo found him unresponsive in his room and informed the doctor and the police.

According to his autopsy report, Ray Liotta died in his sleep. Ray didn’t do any type of drugs, Ray didn’t have any disease, and neither had anyone harmed him. Ray Liotta’s death was declared natural.

