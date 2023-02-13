Elaina Marie Smith, A Young Girl, Was Discovered Dead in Columbian Town

Elaina Marie Smith was the granddaughter of Reverend John Smith, a Lampeter United Methodist Church pastor in the west district found dead.

Who is Elaina Marie?

Elaina Marie Smith was a 12-year-old girl who was a resident of Columbia, Pennsylvania. She was said to have been a victim of the crime scene.

She was found dead in her basement on Friday, February 10, 2023.

According to the police reports, the victim was brutally assassinated during the noon hour that day.

The family filed a missing person report for the child but later found that she was dead and murdered.

The whole family of Reverend John Smith is in pain and shock because of this tragedy in their lives.

Elaina Marie cause of death?

Young girl Elaina Marie Smith, has been murdered. The murder of such a young kid has left the family in shock. This incident horrified the community.

Even Reverend John Smith shared his thoughts on this incident on his social media as he tried to express his grief about how sad he felt when his son Gavin referred to this incident as a “rip tide.”

He also thanked the Columbian police, who had been investigating the suspect all night.

The police are still investigating the case and have already taken the suspect behind bars. The police may complete the interrogation procedures and prepare their report.

The family will be informed about the real reason for this brutal murder soon enough.

The Funeral and The Condolences:

The funeral was held on February 12, 2023. The family invited all members and friends to the Lampeter UMC in the afternoon to pray for the young soul who had left this world.

In the evening, at 6:30 p.m. The congregation held a special hour of prayer for the family.

John has also shared his memory of how he felt when his granddaughter entered this universe and how he treasured the time he spent with her.

He also mentioned that Elaina would spend the weekend with John and his wife. That day, John also felt like a piece of him had died.

He requested that everyone pray for his family, especially for his son Dwayne, Elaina’s father.

